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Parliament session live updates: Houses to reconvene amid row over failed constitutional amendment bill

By Priyanshu Priya
Apr 18, 2026 10:38:57 am IST

Parliament session live updates: Both houses are set to resume after the BJP-led Centre’s push to advance the delimitation exercise, linked to the rollout of women’s reservation, hit a roadblock after the Opposition voted against the bill.

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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi(PTI)

Parliament session live updates: Both Houses are set to resume proceedings on Saturday, a day after a stormy session in the Lok Sabha saw the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fail to secure the required two-thirds majority, a rare setback for the government in over a decade. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 18 Apr 2026 10:38:56 am

    Parliament session live updates: Why can't women's quota be implemented in existing House of 543?

    Parliament session live updates: After the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 fell in the Lok Sabha on Friday — the first defeat of a bill in PM Narendra Modi’s government of 12 years so far — one question cuts through the noise of the political battle: Why can't 33% reservation for women simply be implemented in the existing 543-seat Lok Sabha, right now?

    The plan, which failed, was to increase the Lok Sabha seats by a flat 50% for now to 816, to a maximum of 850 at some point; and thus give one-third reservation to women as these additional seats are created. The Opposition was up in arms against this seat-increase and delimitation exercise being hastened by using old census data even as larger questions remained unanswered. Read More

  • Sat, 18 Apr 2026 10:33:22 am

    Parliament session live updates: What's on agenda today?

    Parliament session live updates: As Parliament reconvenes today, the Lok Sabha is set to take up listed business, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to table the Annual Report (2022–2023) of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, along with its audited accounts and a government review of its functioning.

    However, there is no clarity yet on whether discussions around the contentious women’s reservation-linked amendment bill will resume.

    In the Rajya Sabha, papers related to a statutory resolution are slated to be laid.

  • Sat, 18 Apr 2026 10:11:07 am

    Parliament session live updates: SP flags timing after amendment bill fails

    Parliament session live updates: After the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav questioned the need for fresh changes and the timing of the government’s move.

    “This bill was passed in 2023... but why was there a need to make amendments to it? Even after bringing amendments, you notified the old bill the night before last. So there was no need to vote on it. The whole world knows this is being done because of the elections.... Their motive was political...” he said.

  • Sat, 18 Apr 2026 09:48:24 am

    Parliament session live updates: ‘Don’t mislead on women’s quota,’ says Congress as amendment bill fails

    Parliament session live updates: Reacting to the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari launched a sharp attack on the BJP, questioning the timing and intent behind the move.

    “I challenge the BJP not to lie—the Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023. Why did you issue the notification just the day before yesterday? Where were you sleeping for 3 years?... Women's reservation should start from today, begin it right now—implement it in the upcoming assembly elections... Your attempt to bring the delimitation into the hands of the government through this has been completely defeated; India's democracy has been saved," ANI quoted him as saying.

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