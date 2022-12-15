Home / India News / Parliament Highlights: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

Parliament Highlights: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

india news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 06:25 PM IST

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Opposition parties walk out of LS as they are not satisfied with the Petroleum Minister's response on petrol price hike issue.
Opposition parties walk out of LS as they are not satisfied with the Petroleum Minister's response on petrol price hike issue.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

The clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang between Indian and Chinese troops last week along with other issues echoed in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, day 7 of the winter session of Parliament. 

Likewise, Opposition parties in Lok Sabha staged a walk out over issues related to petrol price hike.

On Wednesday, opposition leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout, accusing the government of blocking a discussion on the issue. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre for not allowing to speak on the border issue during the session.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made a statement in both the houses of Parliament on the issue where he mentioned that there were “no fatalities or serious injuries” during the incident.

Unemployment, inflation, misuse of central agencies and global warming are among the other issues that are being taken up for discussion.

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 15, 2022 06:25 PM IST

    Since May 2014, govt repealed 1,486 obsolete Central Acts: Law minister

    Government has repealed 1,486 obsolete and redundant Central Acts since May, 2014 till date. Obsolete and archaic laws lay down unnecessary compliance burden on the citizens: Kiren Rijiu, Union law minister, in Rajya Sabha

  • Dec 15, 2022 05:59 PM IST

    Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

    The Bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Tamil Nadu.

  • Dec 15, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    Parliamentary panel recommends separate department for welfare of martyred solders' kin

    The panel, headed by BJP MP Jual Oram, recommends that a separate department be set up within the defence ministry, exclusively for the welfare of martyred soldiers' families.

  • Dec 15, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    8,776 million units of nuclear power added since 2017: Jitendra Singh

    The government has added 8,776 million units of nuclear power in the last five years. In July 2014, the government had announced tripling the quantum of nuclear power generation from the then existing capacity of 4780 MW in 10: Jitendra Singh, MoS in PMO, informs Rajya Sabha

  • Dec 15, 2022 04:42 PM IST

    Over 11 crore household lavatories constructed so far: Govt

    Since October 2, 2014, more than 11 crore individual household lavatories have been constructed so far under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen): Prahlad Patel, MoS (Jal Shakti) informs Lok Sabha

  • Dec 15, 2022 04:04 PM IST

    BJP MP urges govt to rename Dhulkot railway station

    In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria urges Centre to rename the Dhulkot railway station in Haryana's Ambala to Geeta Nagri railway station.

  • Dec 15, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    Discussion continues on Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

  • Dec 15, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    1.47 lakh people inducted through 'Rozgar Melas': Union min Jitendra Singh

    Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply that around 1.47 lakh new appointees were inducted by various central government departments, autonomous bodies and banks among others through 'Rozgar Melas', the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Vacancies are being filled up in mission mode.

  • Dec 15, 2022 02:26 PM IST

    DMK MP raises concerns on effects of global warming during short duration discussion

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said everyone has a responsibility to protect the environment and against the issues of global warming. He said both central and state governments must come forward on the issue despite their ideological reservations.

  • Dec 15, 2022 02:17 PM IST

    Union min Anurag Thakur talks on guidelines for public service programmes

  • Dec 15, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings

  • Dec 15, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:20 pm

  • Dec 15, 2022 01:20 PM IST

    Watch| Union min Kiren Rijiju's reply to question on working days of courts

  • Dec 15, 2022 01:04 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • Dec 15, 2022 12:39 PM IST

    Union min Nitin Gadkari takes questions on land acquisition compensation

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre is trying to minimise the number of cases related to land acquisition. “We are looking for ways in the arbitration of land acquisition cases in a independent, fair, time-bound along with transperency manner,” he said.

  • Dec 15, 2022 12:31 PM IST

    Union min Hardeep Puri answers question on schemes for homeless people

    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri answered to questions raised on schemes related to the rehabilitation of homeless people.

  • Dec 15, 2022 12:17 PM IST

    Opposition parties walk out of Lok Sabha

    Congress-led Opposition parties in Lok Sabha walked out of the House as they were not satisfied with the reply of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the petrol price hike, reports ANI.

  • Dec 15, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    Question Hour continues in both Houses

  • Dec 15, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for a brief period

  • Dec 15, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceeding resumes

    The proceeding in the Upper House resumes as the Opposition raises slogans. 

  • Dec 15, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for next 15 minutes

    The proceeding in the Upper House resumed after a 15-minute adjournment. However, the Deputy Chairman had to adjourn it once again amid ruckus by Opposition.

  • Dec 15, 2022 11:35 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceeding resumes

  • Dec 15, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes amid ruckus

  • Dec 15, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    Both houses begin proceedings

     

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:47 AM IST

    Congress MP gives suspension notice to discuss misuse of central agencies

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "misuse of CBI, ED and other govt agencies against political rivals and others."

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    CPI MP gives notice to discuss reinstating railway concession to senior citizens

    CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to reinstate concession to senior citizens in Railways.

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:19 AM IST

    BJP MP gives notice to discuss need to reopen border-haat near Tripura-Bangladesh border

    BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to reopen the border-haat on Tripura-Bangladesh border, ANI reports.

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:17 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment notice to discuss MSP guarantee issue

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ensuring of legal guarantee for MSP for farmers as per the Swaminathan Committee, reports ANI.

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    AAP MP gives suspension notice to discuss Centre's interference in judicial appointments

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "Central Government’s attempts to interfere in appointments to higher judiciary and delays/obstructions in judicial appointments."

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    Opposition leaders to discuss global warming issue in RS

    The issue related to global warming and steps to tackle it will be raised by Opposition leaders including DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Congress' Pramod Tiwari and CPI's P Santhosh Kumar in the Rajya Sabha today.

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    Shiv Sena MP gives notice to discuss “subversion” of central agencies

    Shiv Sena MP (from Uddhav Thackeray's faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC".

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment notice to discuss Indo-China clash

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS for 'detailed' discussion on India-China border row

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament session parliament winter session + 1 more

‘India’s CO2 market can achieve emission cut without hitting growth’

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:22 AM IST

“It would be a remarkable step for India. It will help achieve, if run efficiently, very big reductions in emissions. And this will be achieved without unduly compromising economic growth which is very critical for India.”

Michael Greenstone, Milton Friedman Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago.
Michael Greenstone, Milton Friedman Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago.

Bribe-givers’ evidence not needed to convict public servants: Supreme Court

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:50 AM IST

The evidence of bribe givers isn’t required to convict corrupt public servants, who can be convicted on the basis of evidence from other witnesses or even that of the circumstantial variety, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The Constitution bench was asked to examine the question after a reference made to it in August 2019 where an apparent conflict was noted in three earlier decisions passed by the Supreme Court. (PTI)
The Constitution bench was asked to examine the question after a reference made to it in August 2019 where an apparent conflict was noted in three earlier decisions passed by the Supreme Court. (PTI)

Disruptions in Parliament over Bihar hooch tragedy, Arunachal Pradesh clashes

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST

Both Houses of Parliament on Thursday witnessed disruptions amid demands for discussions on various issues such as the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, in which at least 40 people have died so far, and the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha also raked up the Arunachal Pradesh clashes. (ANI file)
Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha also raked up the Arunachal Pradesh clashes. (ANI file)

Simultaneous elections will cut expenditure: Law ministry

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:13 AM IST

The ministry of law and justice on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that simultaneous elections to the Parliament and legislative assemblies would result in “huge saving to the public exchequer”.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju at Parliament House complex on Thursday. (PTI)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju at Parliament House complex on Thursday. (PTI)

Rumblings in Opposition as DMK seeks discussion on climate crisis in Parliament

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The first discussion on an Opposition-sponsored issue in this winter session on Thursday created a stir among some other opposition parties that saw it as a soft issue, and one the government would have no issues discussing.

The first discussion on an Opposition-sponsored issue in this winter session on Thursday created a stir among some other opposition parties that saw it as a soft issue, and one the government would have no issues discussing. (ANI)
The first discussion on an Opposition-sponsored issue in this winter session on Thursday created a stir among some other opposition parties that saw it as a soft issue, and one the government would have no issues discussing. (ANI)

Anurag Thakur backs norms for TV channels to broadcast public service content

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 01:24 AM IST

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday defended new government guidelines asking television channels to broadcast at least 30 minutes of public service content in a day.

Union minister Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)
Union minister Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)

Scindia inaugurates Mumbai-San Franciscodirect flight of Air India

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The non-stop flight will be operated thrice a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — via a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off the first direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco during the launch of Air India's direct flight services, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flags off the first direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco during the launch of Air India's direct flight services, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

MPs discuss proposal to end winter session of Parliament on December 23

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 12:37 AM IST

A week after the winter session of Parliament started, senior leaders across parties have informally discussed a proposal to end the session before Christmas, with many lawmakers citing festivities and the demand for their presence in respective constituencies during Christmas and New Year.

Parliament’s winter session is supposed to be held from December 7 to 29. (ANI)
Parliament’s winter session is supposed to be held from December 7 to 29. (ANI)

Vacancies in judiciary, pendency of cases to linger on till new system is formed: Rijiju

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha that the issue of vacancies and appointments in the higher judiciary would remain a challenge till the time a new system of appointments is created to address the problem.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday opened a new front in the ongoing exchange of words between the judiciary and the executive on the methodology of appointments to constitutional courts. (PTI)
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday opened a new front in the ongoing exchange of words between the judiciary and the executive on the methodology of appointments to constitutional courts. (PTI)

ED probes 5,000-crore transactions linked to online gaming app

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has started investigating banking transactions of ₹5000 crore related to an online gaming application, Mahadev, that happened over a year, and across the country

Over the past three months, Chhattisgarh police have arrested at least 200 people, mainly in Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur. (Archive)
Over the past three months, Chhattisgarh police have arrested at least 200 people, mainly in Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur. (Archive)

Kerala: Film personalities support student agitation

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Krnnivsa is an autonomous institute established by the Kerala government in Kottayam to impart training in film and audio visual technology and film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan is the chairman of the institute.

One of the protesters alleged that “they were forced to hit the street after the director crossed all limits.” (HT Phote)
One of the protesters alleged that “they were forced to hit the street after the director crossed all limits.” (HT Phote)

Kanpur custodial death: SOG in-charge held, 8 cops on run

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Following Gautam’s arrest, police are now carrying out raids to arrest eight other police personnel who are suspected to be involved in the case

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against nine cops of SOG. (HT Photo)
On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against nine cops of SOG. (HT Photo)

Separate queues for children and elderly pilgrims at Sabarimala

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The police on Thursday started separate queues for children and elderly pilgrims following heavy rush at Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala,said state police chief Anil Kant after reviewing security arrangements at the shrine

Devotees in large numbers at Sabarimala Temple, in Pathanamthitta. (PTI)
Devotees in large numbers at Sabarimala Temple, in Pathanamthitta. (PTI)

Increase in flash floods, hotter days for Tamil Nadu by 2080s: Report

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

According to the report, extreme rain is an overall increasing pattern thereby increasing the possibility of storm and flash floods in the 2080s while summer days where the temperature is more than 40°C is projected to increase drastically.

“Tamil Nadu is also one of the extremes-prone states in India that faces more extremities of cyclones and drought recurrently,” read the state’s 39-page climate change mission document. (Agencies)
“Tamil Nadu is also one of the extremes-prone states in India that faces more extremities of cyclones and drought recurrently,” read the state’s 39-page climate change mission document. (Agencies)

‘Hosting Osama, attacking Parliament’: Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNSC

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:25 AM IST

India and Pakistan squared off on the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar saying a country accused of hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament should not ‘sermonise’ on such matters

External affairs minister S Jaishankar chairs an open debate in the Security Council on 'New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism', in New York. (PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar chairs an open debate in the Security Council on 'New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism', in New York. (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out