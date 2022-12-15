Parliament Highlights: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.
The clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang between Indian and Chinese troops last week along with other issues echoed in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, day 7 of the winter session of Parliament.
Likewise, Opposition parties in Lok Sabha staged a walk out over issues related to petrol price hike.
On Wednesday, opposition leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout, accusing the government of blocking a discussion on the issue. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre for not allowing to speak on the border issue during the session.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made a statement in both the houses of Parliament on the issue where he mentioned that there were “no fatalities or serious injuries” during the incident.
Unemployment, inflation, misuse of central agencies and global warming are among the other issues that are being taken up for discussion.
-
Dec 15, 2022 06:25 PM IST
Since May 2014, govt repealed 1,486 obsolete Central Acts: Law minister
Government has repealed 1,486 obsolete and redundant Central Acts since May, 2014 till date. Obsolete and archaic laws lay down unnecessary compliance burden on the citizens: Kiren Rijiu, Union law minister, in Rajya Sabha
-
Dec 15, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Tamil Nadu.
-
Dec 15, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Parliamentary panel recommends separate department for welfare of martyred solders' kin
The panel, headed by BJP MP Jual Oram, recommends that a separate department be set up within the defence ministry, exclusively for the welfare of martyred soldiers' families.
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:49 PM IST
8,776 million units of nuclear power added since 2017: Jitendra Singh
The government has added 8,776 million units of nuclear power in the last five years. In July 2014, the government had announced tripling the quantum of nuclear power generation from the then existing capacity of 4780 MW in 10: Jitendra Singh, MoS in PMO, informs Rajya Sabha
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Over 11 crore household lavatories constructed so far: Govt
Since October 2, 2014, more than 11 crore individual household lavatories have been constructed so far under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen): Prahlad Patel, MoS (Jal Shakti) informs Lok Sabha
-
Dec 15, 2022 04:04 PM IST
BJP MP urges govt to rename Dhulkot railway station
In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria urges Centre to rename the Dhulkot railway station in Haryana's Ambala to Geeta Nagri railway station.
-
Dec 15, 2022 03:29 PM IST
Discussion continues on Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:55 PM IST
1.47 lakh people inducted through 'Rozgar Melas': Union min Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply that around 1.47 lakh new appointees were inducted by various central government departments, autonomous bodies and banks among others through 'Rozgar Melas', the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Vacancies are being filled up in mission mode.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:26 PM IST
DMK MP raises concerns on effects of global warming during short duration discussion
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said everyone has a responsibility to protect the environment and against the issues of global warming. He said both central and state governments must come forward on the issue despite their ideological reservations.
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Union min Anurag Thakur talks on guidelines for public service programmes
-
Dec 15, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:20 pm
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:20 PM IST
Watch| Union min Kiren Rijiju's reply to question on working days of courts
-
Dec 15, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:39 PM IST
Union min Nitin Gadkari takes questions on land acquisition compensation
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre is trying to minimise the number of cases related to land acquisition. “We are looking for ways in the arbitration of land acquisition cases in a independent, fair, time-bound along with transperency manner,” he said.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Union min Hardeep Puri answers question on schemes for homeless people
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri answered to questions raised on schemes related to the rehabilitation of homeless people.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Opposition parties walk out of Lok Sabha
Congress-led Opposition parties in Lok Sabha walked out of the House as they were not satisfied with the reply of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the petrol price hike, reports ANI.
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Question Hour continues in both Houses
-
Dec 15, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for a brief period
-
Dec 15, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Rajya Sabha proceeding resumes
The proceeding in the Upper House resumes as the Opposition raises slogans.
-
Dec 15, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for next 15 minutes
The proceeding in the Upper House resumed after a 15-minute adjournment. However, the Deputy Chairman had to adjourn it once again amid ruckus by Opposition.
-
Dec 15, 2022 11:35 AM IST
Rajya Sabha proceeding resumes
-
Dec 15, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes amid ruckus
-
Dec 15, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Both houses begin proceedings
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Congress MP gives suspension notice to discuss misuse of central agencies
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "misuse of CBI, ED and other govt agencies against political rivals and others."
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:27 AM IST
CPI MP gives notice to discuss reinstating railway concession to senior citizens
CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to reinstate concession to senior citizens in Railways.
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:19 AM IST
BJP MP gives notice to discuss need to reopen border-haat near Tripura-Bangladesh border
BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to reopen the border-haat on Tripura-Bangladesh border, ANI reports.
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:17 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment notice to discuss MSP guarantee issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ensuring of legal guarantee for MSP for farmers as per the Swaminathan Committee, reports ANI.
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:16 AM IST
AAP MP gives suspension notice to discuss Centre's interference in judicial appointments
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "Central Government’s attempts to interfere in appointments to higher judiciary and delays/obstructions in judicial appointments."
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Opposition leaders to discuss global warming issue in RS
The issue related to global warming and steps to tackle it will be raised by Opposition leaders including DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Congress' Pramod Tiwari and CPI's P Santhosh Kumar in the Rajya Sabha today.
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:10 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP gives notice to discuss “subversion” of central agencies
Shiv Sena MP (from Uddhav Thackeray's faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC".
-
Dec 15, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment notice to discuss Indo-China clash
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS for 'detailed' discussion on India-China border row