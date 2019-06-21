Parliament Session Live Updates: Modi government to table new triple talaq bill in Parliament

Modi government will introduce a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

The previous bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month.

The Bill, which proposes to make the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, had faced objections from the opposition parties which claimed that jail term for a man for divorcing his wife was legally untenable.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq is illegal, void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision for bail for the accused during trial so that the proposed law could not be misused.

Follow live updates here:

11:43 am IST Prakash Javadekar on fake news Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Congress MP Gaurva Gogoi’s question on fake news, in Lok Sabha: Fake news & information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House, reports news agency ANI. Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Congress MP Gaurva Gogoi's question on fake news, in Lok Sabha: Fake news & information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House. pic.twitter.com/LCsOLOAN4L — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





11:36 am IST PM Modi to attend a series of meetings in Parliament After celebrating International Yoga Day in Ranchi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to Delhi. PM Modi is headed to the Parliament where he will be attending a series of meetings.





11:16 am IST What is ‘Calling Attention’ motion? ‘Calling Attention’ is a process of asking a question for answer with supplementaries and short comments in which different points of view are expressed concisely and precisely, and the government has adequate opportunity to state its case. It gives members an opportunity to bring to the surface the failure or inadequate action of government on a matter of urgent public importance.





11:04 am IST RJD seeks Calling Attention motion in Rajya Sabha over Encephalitis deaths RJD Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha has given calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha for 24 June over the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzzafarpur, Bihar, reports news agency ANI. RJD Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha has given calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha for 24 June, over the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in #Muzzafarpur. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3HzNSYqczu — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





10:55 am IST Government include safeguards Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision for bail for the accused during trial, reports news agency PTI.





10:53 am IST Govt had promulgated the ordinance on triple talaq twice The government had promulgated the ordinance on triple talaq twice- in September 2018 and in February 2019 - as the contentious bill remained pending in the Rajya Sabha, though it was passed by the Lok Sabha.





10:44 am IST President Kovind on Triple Talaq President Kovind says,“To secure equal rights for every sister and daughter in the country, eradication of social evils like ‘Triple Talaq’ and ‘Nikah-Halala’ is imperative. I would urge all the members to cooperate in these efforts to make the lives of our sisters and daughters better and dignified.”



