Parliament session: 'It's ours, apna hai', Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill

Ahead of day two of Parliament's special session, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday responded to media queries over the reports that the Union cabinet has cleared the women's reservation bill saying “It is ours, apna hai.”

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi . (File photo)

The Congress veteran's reply referred to the Women's Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010. The bill seeks to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. (Parliament LIVE)

During the UPA government in 2010, the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, while welcoming the move, remarked that if the central government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill on Tuesday, it will be a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government".

"In its 10th year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is resurrecting the Bill that it had buried in the hope that the clamour for the Bill will die," Chidambaram said.

The buzz around the bill gathered traction after Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday said that the government had approved the bill, but deleted the post within an hour. "Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women's reservation which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations Narendra Modi ji and congratulations to the Modi government," the minister said in the now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, reacting to the move, said “We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill.” He remarked that “This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy.”

Prior to the commencement of the special session, Ramesh had said "As PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh brought the Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Bill passed on March 9, 2010 in the Rajya Sabha. But it was not taken up in Lok Sabha," Ramesh claimed. He said Bills introduced/passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse and the Women's Reservation Bill is still very much active.

