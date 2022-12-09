Parliament updates: BJP MP gives zero hour notice to discuss Uniform Civil Code

On Thursday, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. It seeks to strengthen the protection of endangered species and enhance punishment for illegal wildlife trade. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on August 2 during the monsoon session.

The Centre also said there is no plan to reintroduce the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days. Centre's agenda for this session includes introducing 16 new bills.