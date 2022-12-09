Home / India News / Parliament updates: BJP MP gives zero hour notice to discuss Uniform Civil Code
Live

Parliament updates: BJP MP gives zero hour notice to discuss Uniform Civil Code

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 11:22 AM IST

The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.

The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.
The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

On Thursday, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. It seeks to strengthen the protection of endangered species and enhance punishment for illegal wildlife trade. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on August 2 during the monsoon session.

The Centre also said there is no plan to reintroduce the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC). 

The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days. Centre's agenda for this session includes introducing 16 new bills. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Question Hour in Lok Sabha underway 

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    Parliament proceedings for both houses begin

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS

    BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of Uniform Civil code in the country.

  • Dec 09, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    Congress MP Deepender Hooda gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss "Medical Bond Policy implemented in several states, including Haryana, causing a worrisome situation" and demand that the policy be scrapped.

  • Dec 09, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the stand of the Central Govt to scarp the pre-metric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students from 1st-8th standard from the academic year 2022-23."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

RTI is not applicable to collegium’s consultation, discussion: Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 11:18 AM IST

The apex court dismissed a petition demanding information about a 2018 collegium meeting under the right to information (RTI) act

SC said the content of the discussion does not require to come out in the public domain. (File image)
SC said the content of the discussion does not require to come out in the public domain. (File image)

Parliament updates: BJP MP gives zero hour notice to discuss Uniform Civil Code

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 11:22 AM IST

The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.

The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.
The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.

'No wonder SC thinks…': TMC MP targets Election Commission over leader's arrest

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:56 AM IST

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale was granted bail after he was produced before the court in Ahmedabad on Thursday following the completion of his police custody but was soon arrested in another case registered by Morbi police.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha.(PTI / File)
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha.(PTI / File)

Who is IPS Amit Lodha, facing graft case for Netflix's Khakee? 10 things to know

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:51 AM IST

IPS officer Amit Lodha, the inspiration behind Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, has been booked on graft charges as he allegedly took money from the firm for the webseries. His wife received ₹38.25 lakh black money from the firm, the FIR said.

IPS officer Amit Lodha's 'Bihar Diaries' is the inspiration behind Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter(Instagram)
IPS officer Amit Lodha's 'Bihar Diaries' is the inspiration behind Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter(Instagram)

Severe cyclone ‘Mandous’ heads for TN coast, may weaken marginally before landfall

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:43 AM IST

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh have been put on high alert and asked to brace for heavy rain

A satellite image shows cyclone 'Mandous' as it approaches the Indian coast. (PTI Photo)
A satellite image shows cyclone 'Mandous' as it approaches the Indian coast. (PTI Photo)

MG Motor's new electric car for India spotted testing ahead of debut

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:42 AM IST

The upcoming MG electric car would be a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Air EV. It is likely to be the smallest car on Indian roads.

MG Motor's upcoming electric car based on Wuling Air EV was spotted testing on the roads of Vadodara in Gujarat recently. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Vishal Mevawala)
MG Motor's upcoming electric car based on Wuling Air EV was spotted testing on the roads of Vadodara in Gujarat recently. (Image courtesy: Facebook/Vishal Mevawala)

Gujarat showcases the ‘51 per cent’ politics of BJP

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:37 AM IST

The election results where BJP bagged Gujarat, lost Himachal by 0.9 per cent vote share and increased vote share in MCD polls shows that the party has been able to synergise astute politics with back-breaking hard working leadership and highly efficient election machinery on ground.

BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Morning brief: IMD's red alert over Cyclone Mandous, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Mandous: People stand near a stone ledge amid gusty winds as dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on December 8, 2022.(AFP)
Cyclone Mandous: People stand near a stone ledge amid gusty winds as dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on December 8, 2022.(AFP)

Limited herbicide usage to seed production in case of GM mustard: Centre to RS

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Minister of state for MoEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India), Ashwini Kumar Choubey said this in response to a question by Aneel Prasad Hegde, MP from Bihar

A farmer casts urea on her mustard field in this file picture. (Reuters file image)
A farmer casts urea on her mustard field in this file picture. (Reuters file image)

60 hours on, efforts continue to save boy who fell into 400-ft borewell in MP

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:53 AM IST

According to the latest available information, authorities said that the boy was no longer responding and might have fallen unconscious. Earthmoving machines were brought in to dig a parallel tunnel to get the boy out of the borewell.

An 8-yr-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell into a borewell in Mandvi village, in Betul, MP. (ANI Photo)
An 8-yr-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell into a borewell in Mandvi village, in Betul, MP. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday: 'Praying for long and healthy life'

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 08:22 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi will celebrate her birthday today in Ranthambore. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also joined the mother there. Bharat Jodo Yatra is on a break today.

On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, PM Modi prayed for her long and healthy life.
On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, PM Modi prayed for her long and healthy life.

5 killed, dozens injured in fire caused by cylinder blast in Rajasthan village

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 10:34 AM IST

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village in Jodhpur.

Around 60 people injured after a house caught fire caused due to a cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in Jodhpur.(ANI)
Around 60 people injured after a house caught fire caused due to a cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in Jodhpur.(ANI)

They won in Gujarat because...: Uddhav Sena's dig at BJP's Gujarat feat

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:33 AM IST

BJP won in Gujarat because of the projects that were snatched from Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said. In its editorial, Saamana said because of PM Modi Gujarat became the destination for global conferences and global leaders visit Sabarmati, Ahmedabad because of that reason.

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said snatching projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat paid off in the election.
Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said snatching projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat paid off in the election.

Cyclone Mandous: Red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts, heavy rain predicted

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:28 AM IST

Cyclone Mandous is very likely to cross coast near Mamallapuram with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph on December 9 midnight.

A man stands near a coastline during high tides in Chennai on December 8, 2022, ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.(AFP)
A man stands near a coastline during high tides in Chennai on December 8, 2022, ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.(AFP)

‘India will not be an ally of US, but another...’ White House official

india news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 07:05 AM IST

Responding to a question on India during his appearance at the Aspen Security Forum meeting here, Kurt Campbell, the White House Asia coordinator, said that in his view India is the most important bilateral relationship for the United States in the 21st century.

Kurt Campbell, the White House Asia coordinator.(HT_PRINT)
Kurt Campbell, the White House Asia coordinator.(HT_PRINT)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out