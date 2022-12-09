Parliament updates: BJP MP gives zero hour notice to discuss Uniform Civil Code
The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days.
On Thursday, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. It seeks to strengthen the protection of endangered species and enhance punishment for illegal wildlife trade. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on August 2 during the monsoon session.
The Centre also said there is no plan to reintroduce the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).
The winter session will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days. Centre's agenda for this session includes introducing 16 new bills.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 09, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Question Hour in Lok Sabha underway
Dec 09, 2022 11:17 AM IST
Parliament proceedings for both houses begin
Dec 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST
BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of Uniform Civil code in the country.
Dec 09, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Congress MP Deepender Hooda gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss "Medical Bond Policy implemented in several states, including Haryana, causing a worrisome situation" and demand that the policy be scrapped.
Dec 09, 2022 10:31 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the stand of the Central Govt to scarp the pre-metric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students from 1st-8th standard from the academic year 2022-23."