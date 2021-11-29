Parliament winter session 2021 live updates: On Day 1, Centre to table bill to repeal farm laws

Parliament will reconvene on Monday for the winter session during which as many as 26 bills are expected to be tabled, including the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Narendra Modi-led government will push for the repeal of the agriculture laws today to quell the year-long farmers’ protests ahead of key state elections next year. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which will be introduced by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has been listed for passage in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Congress had issued whips to its MPs asking them to be present during the session today. Meanwhile, at an all-party meeting on Sunday, the ruling party requested the Congress and other opposition parties to let Parliament function smoothly.

Apart from the farm laws, a bill on cryptocurrency, personal data protection bill and others will also be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, which will have 19 working days. The session will conclude on December 23.