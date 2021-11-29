Parliament winter session 2021 live updates: On Day 1, Centre to table bill to repeal farm laws
- Parliament winter session 2021: Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for nearly a year. They said that they will not end their stir until all their demands are met.
Parliament will reconvene on Monday for the winter session during which as many as 26 bills are expected to be tabled, including the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Narendra Modi-led government will push for the repeal of the agriculture laws today to quell the year-long farmers’ protests ahead of key state elections next year. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which will be introduced by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has been listed for passage in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Congress had issued whips to its MPs asking them to be present during the session today. Meanwhile, at an all-party meeting on Sunday, the ruling party requested the Congress and other opposition parties to let Parliament function smoothly.
Apart from the farm laws, a bill on cryptocurrency, personal data protection bill and others will also be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, which will have 19 working days. The session will conclude on December 23.
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 09:31 AM
Congress calls meeting with its Rajya Sabha MPs amid winter session
Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office, news agency ANI reported.
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 09:11 AM
Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha 'to direct government to initiate repealing of three farm laws & to announce compensation for families of 700 farmers who had died in the last one year during farmers' protest at Delhi borders'.
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 08:54 AM
CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha amid MSP demand
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and demands a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for minimum support price.
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 08:21 AM
BAC meeting to be held at 10:30 today
Meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha to be held at 10:30am today, reported news agency ANI.
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 08:21 AM
Opposition to seek formal repeal of farm laws, MSP guarantee in Parliament session today
The Opposition has demanded a formal repeal of the three contentious farm laws as well as a legislation to guarantee minimum support price (MSP). "Many issues including, inflation, fuel price hike, farmers' issues and COVID-19 were raised in the all-Party meeting today. All parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP should be made," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had told ANI after the all-Party meeting at the Parliament Annexe building on Sunday.