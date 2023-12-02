Parliament winter session 2023: List of bills likely to be taken up

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 are among the legislations likely to be taken up during the winter session of Parliament beginning from December 4.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and others arrive for a meeting before the commencement of the winter session of Parliament on December 2, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, leaders of political parties in Parliament met in New Delhi to discuss the agenda for the winter session, which will continue till December 22.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi convened the meeting which was attended by senior leaders such as defence minister Rajnath Singh, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader NK Premachandran among others, news agency PTI reported.

The winter session will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

Legislative business:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha.

2. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

3. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

4. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

5. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

6. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

7. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

8. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

9. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023

10. The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023

11. The Post Office Bill, 2023

12. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions

of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

13. The Boilers Bill, 2023

14. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

15. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023

16. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023

17. The Government of Union Territories (Amendmenty Bill, 2023

18. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill,2023

19. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Financial business

1. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

2. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Report on expulsion of TMC's Mahua Moitra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the expulsion of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra from the lower house over a "cash-for-query" complaint is also listed for tabling in the House on Monday, the first day of the session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON