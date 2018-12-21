Parliament winter session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid din created by AIADMK, TDP and AAP members

A meeting has been called by the Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday to explore options to prevent disruptions, use of placards and members from rushing into the well of the House.

The move follows frequent disruptions that have marred Parliament’s winter session from its beginning on December 11. Mahajan called senior leaders from different parties to her chamber to express her displeasure about the ongoing disturbances in the House after it was adjourned on Thursday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 is also expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on today, the ninth day of the winter session of the Parliament, according to news agency ANI.

The session will begin at 11 am.

11:25 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned till noon Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid din created by AIADMK, TDP and AAP members, according to news agency PTI.



