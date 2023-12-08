Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra listed to be tabled today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: A report of the ethics committee which recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled.

Members of Parliament voting on clauses of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on September 20, 2023. (ANI/Sansad TV)

The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7 along with the list of other bills and questions.

On Thursday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Mentioning that India continues to maintain the momentum of the fastest-growing major economy, with all sectors contributing significantly to economic activities, the finance minister said, "The second quarter growth was very high, it is the highest in the world. The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The winter session is effectively the last window for the Narendra Modi-led central government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session which began on Monday, will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.