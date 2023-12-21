close_game
Parliament Winter Session Live: INDIA bloc to hold march till Parliament over MPs suspension
Parliament Winter Session Live: INDIA bloc to hold march till Parliament over MPs suspension

Dec 21, 2023 09:08 AM IST
Parliament Winter Session Live: The Centre will move the three new criminal code bills in the Rajya Sabha today.

Parliament Winter Session Live: Union home minister Amit Shah will move the three new criminal code bills for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Parliament Building complex in New Delhi.

The Centre will also move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Upper House for consideration and passage. The bill seeks to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of the spectrum; and matters connected therewith. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the protest by Opposition leaders over the December 13 security breach and the subsequent suspension of its 143 MPs, is likely to continue today.

The suspensions were a result of the Opposition members’ refusal to budge on their demand for a statement from Shah on the Parliament security breach. Parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc decided to hold a nationwide protest, including one at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, on Friday.

  • Dec 21, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    The Parliamentarians of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will today hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

    The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will also hold a meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • Dec 21, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more Opposition MPs till the end of the Winter session, taking the number of parliamentarians penalised in both Houses to 143 in a week, attracting further criticism from the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that has called for a nationwide protest on Friday. Read further.

  • Dec 21, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    The Centre on Thursday will move the three new criminal code bills and the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today.

Topics
parliament session
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
