Parliament Winter Session Live: INDIA bloc to hold march till Parliament over MPs suspension

Parliament Winter Session Live: Union home minister Amit Shah will move the three new criminal code bills for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Parliament Building complex in New Delhi.(ANI)

The Centre will also move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Upper House for consideration and passage. The bill seeks to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of the spectrum; and matters connected therewith. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the protest by Opposition leaders over the December 13 security breach and the subsequent suspension of its 143 MPs, is likely to continue today.



The suspensions were a result of the Opposition members’ refusal to budge on their demand for a statement from Shah on the Parliament security breach. Parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc decided to hold a nationwide protest, including one at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, on Friday.