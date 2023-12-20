close_game
News / India News / Mass suspension of MPs: Throw to a similar action during Rajiv Gandhi govt in 1989

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2023 02:09 PM IST

A total of 63 MPs were suspended in 1989 during a debate on a report on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

The Parliament continues to witness repeated adjournments amid uproar over the opposition's demand for a statement by the Union home minister's statement on the Lok Sabha security breach and subsequent large-scale suspension of MPs from both Houses. With the latest rash of suspensions on Tuesday, a total of 141 Opposition members have now been suspended from Parliament. Of these, 95 are from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha. The number is unprecedented, and far surpasses the 63 lawmakers who were suspended in 1989 during the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Suspended MPs during their protest in the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.(PTI)
What happened in 1989?

The Thakkar Commission report on the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi became the epicentre of a parliamentary storm, leading to the suspension of 63 Members of Parliament. The commission's findings, particularly its suspicions regarding the involvement of Indira Gandhi's special assistant, RK Dhawan, added fuel to the fire.

The report raised serious doubts about RK Dhawan's role in the conspiracy to assassinate the late Prime Minister. The panel's report stated, “There are strong indicators and numerous factors which warrant grave suspicion as regard the complicity and involvement of R K Dhawan, special assistant to the Prime Minister, in the conspiracy to assassinate the late Prime Minister.”

As the Thakkar Commission report was tabled in Parliament, the Opposition erupted in protests, more so because RK Dhawan had been a part of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's team and later joined the party to become its national secretary.

The suspension included members from the TDP, Janata Party, and the CPM, among others.

According to a PRS Legislative Research article, an opposition member, Syed Shahabuddin, who had not been suspended, voluntarily submitted himself to be treated as suspended and walked out of the House. In solidarity, three other members—GM Banatwalla, MS Gill, and Shaminder Singh—also walked out in protest.

This mass suspension marked a new record at the time for the maximum number of suspensions in a single day. However, the suspended MPs apologized to the Speaker the next day and their suspension was revoked, allowing them to resume their parliamentary duties.

Sign out