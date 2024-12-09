Parliament winter session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; Oppn MPs protest over Adani row
Parliament winter session LIVE: After disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha led to adjournment on proceedings, the Houses recovened at 11 am on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon as soon as the session began. His decision came after the Opposition MPs began raising different matters during the Question Hour, to which the Speaker objected. ...Read More
The Congress on Sunday hit out at the central government for its statement on India-China ties, demanding a debate on the same in the Parliament. The grand old party claimed that the Modi government has agreed to a "new normal" over the "old normal" from before April 2020 which single-handedly was disturbed by China.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the discussion on the matter should "focus on both strategic and economic policy, especially since our dependence on China has increased economically, even as it unilaterally changed the status quo on our borders over four years back."
Ruckus over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Gautam Adani's US indictment and George Soros' connection with the Congress have disrupted the winter sessions proceedings several times in the past week.
Additionally, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey also raised the issue over the report on Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and said that he will "have to ask my 10 questions in the Lok Sabha from Rahul Gandhi".
While Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that the Centre does not want the Parliament want to function, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that government wants the House to run properly.
Parliament winter session LIVE: Opposition leaders protest over Adani row at Parliament premises
Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, are protesting at the Parliament premises over the Adani matter.
Notably, MPs of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party are not taking part in this protest.
Parliament winter session LIVE: Want to discuss functioning of ED, CBI, says Manickam Tagore
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said he has moved adjournment motions about the two "washing machine" stories, where Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu have been "cleaned by PM Modi".
"Therefore, we want to discuss the functioning of ED and CBI," he told ANI.
Parliament winter session LIVE: Few issues shouldn't be seen with political lenses, says Rijiju
Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju told reporters, "I think that few issues before the country shouldn't be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links - that have come to light - we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi."
He said that if the issue is related to anti-India forces, then we should take the issue seriously.
"We do not see this as party politics... We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha)... I want to appeal to the leaders of Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices," Rijiju added.
Parliament winter session LIVE: Govt is trying to not let the House function, says Pramod Tiwari
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the centre of trying to not let the Parliament function.
"Its image is worsening among people. We want the House to function and to have a debate on Adani, farmers and Manipur issue," he told ANI.
Tiwari further spoke about the farmers' protest in the national capital and said, "Farmers want to come here (in Delhi). They are in very limited numbers, they should be allowed. The govt should listen to their demand. They (protesting farmers) are demanding things not for their own but for farmers and the country."
Parliament winter session LIVE: Houses to convene at 11 am
After disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over several issues, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and Gautam Adani's US indictment, the Houses are set to convene on Monday at 11 am.