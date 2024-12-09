Parliament winter session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; Oppn MPs protest over Adani row

Parliament winter session LIVE: After disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha led to adjournment on proceedings, the Houses recovened at 11 am on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon as soon as the session began. His decision came after the Opposition MPs began raising different matters during the Question Hour, to which the Speaker objected. ...Read More

The Congress on Sunday hit out at the central government for its statement on India-China ties, demanding a debate on the same in the Parliament. The grand old party claimed that the Modi government has agreed to a "new normal" over the "old normal" from before April 2020 which single-handedly was disturbed by China.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the discussion on the matter should "focus on both strategic and economic policy, especially since our dependence on China has increased economically, even as it unilaterally changed the status quo on our borders over four years back."

Ruckus over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Gautam Adani's US indictment and George Soros' connection with the Congress have disrupted the winter sessions proceedings several times in the past week.

Additionally, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey also raised the issue over the report on Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and said that he will "have to ask my 10 questions in the Lok Sabha from Rahul Gandhi".

While Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that the Centre does not want the Parliament want to function, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that government wants the House to run properly.