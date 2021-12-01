Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliament winter session: Suspended MPs should apologise, says Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, for their “unruly” behaviour during the last session of Parliament, cannot be reconsidered till they apologise.
Union minister Piyush Goyal said the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, for their "unruly" behaviour during the last session of Parliament, cannot be reconsidered till they apologise.
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Amid vehement protest by opposition members, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, for their “unruly” behaviour during the last session of Parliament, cannot be reconsidered till they apologise.

Speaking in the Upper House, Goyal said: “I want to bring your attention to the last day of the monsoon session. That day some MPs attacked women marshals, some attacked male marshals. They stood firm. We shudder to think what could have happened to the chair. It was important to take action to maintain the dignity of the House.”

“We suggested that a committee be formed to deal with the matter. However, many opposition parties refused to be a part of it. Their contention that such a panel can only work when House is in session is wrong as the House is constant. So it’s the House’s decision to suspend them. They can make a mistake but they should apologise as everyone can make a mistake,” he added.

Goyal’s remarks came in the wake of allegations by opposition parties that the motion of suspension was not in adherence to the rules and regulations of the Upper House.

The minister also praised Parliament staff for showing patience and restraint in dealing with the “unruly opposition members”.

“I want to congratulate Parliament officials who bore the brunt of such an attack. But when one member almost attacked the chair, there was no choice but to suspend them for a day,” he said.

