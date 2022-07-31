Home / India News / Partha Chatterjee used to take Arpita Mukherjee for joyrides: Report

Partha Chatterjee used to take Arpita Mukherjee for joyrides: Report

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 06:16 AM IST
The four high-end cars of Arpita Mukherjee that are now missing were the party venue of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, ED officials said. Partha Chatterjee booked two new cars before being arrested in the SSC scam, ED revealed. 
ED officials said Partha Chatterjee gifted one of the four cars to Arpita Mukherjee and helped her buy the rest.&nbsp;
ED officials said Partha Chatterjee gifted one of the four cars to Arpita Mukherjee and helped her buy the rest. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As the Enforcement Directorate looks for the four high-end cars of Arpita Mukherjee which have been missing from the parking lot of her Tollygunge, investigators have come to know that Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee used to have parties inside those cars, news agency PTI reported. Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee from whose flats a total of 52 crore have been recovered allegedly in connection with the teacher recruitment scam are in the custody of ED. Also Read: ED unearths more firms linked to Partha’s aide

An ED official told PTI that these vehicles have a connection with the case as one of them was gifted to Arpita Mukherjee by the former minister who is believed to have helped her in buying the others as well.

"Partha Chatterjee used to follow Arpita Mukherjee in another vehicle and after a point, he used to get inside her vehicle for a joyride," an official said, as quoted by PTI. The missing cars include one Mercedes which the ED officials have traced, an Audi and two Honda City.

Two new cars were booked by Partha Chatterjee for which advance payments were also made but before they were delivered, Partha and Arpita got arrested. These two vehicles were booked for two shell companies, investigators said.

On Saturday, ED found 2 crore for Arpita Mukherjee's third flat in New Town. The process to freeze her five bank accounts has also begun. Some other bank accounts allegedly operated by Arpita Mukherjee but linked to many shell companies are on the ED radar.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
partha chatterjee west bengal ssc + 1 more
partha chatterjee west bengal ssc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out