Parties that are against RSS and Modi should come together : Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that discussions were on to unite opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav said Gandhi should take over as the Congress president.

“Opposition parties that are against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework of it, and that has to be developed,” Gandhi said after a meeting with Yadav, who merged his party with the RJD last month.

The Congress leader also slammed the Narendra Modi government over price rise and the country’s economic situation.

Asked if Gandhi should be the Congress president, Yadav said, “Why not? If there’s anyone who runs the Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. He should be made the Congress president. He can do something big.”

Gandhi, however, remained non-committal and quipped, “We’ll see about it later.”

Congress functionaries dubbed the meeting between the former National Democratic Alliance minister and Gandhi as a courtesy meeting and pointed out that Gandhi has tremendous respect for such veteran politicians.

The Congress leader added that India’s informal sector and the MSME sector are the backbone of the country’s economy but the BJP has broken it. “The PM has in mind what is happening in South Korea. But we have to realise the ground realities.”

Gandhi said, “People think that economy or inflation are isolated matters. But in a country with no peace or harmony, inflation is bound to increase. The BJP thinks that by spreading hatred or by beating up people the economy can be improved.”

“We have to bring people together. Our tradition of brotherhood must be restored,” Gandhi said while recalling how Sharad Yadav had taught him a lot about politics.

“Sharad Yadav ji was ill for some time. But I am happy to see him fighting fit. He is even smiling. He had taught me a lot about politics. In Andhra Pradesh, we were travelling together in a car for three hours. What he told me in those three hours, I can never forget. I am indebted to him.”