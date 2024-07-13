Parts of Delhi, NCR receive moderate rainfall, more showers likely

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received significant rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, forecasting that light to moderate rain may continue throughout the day. However, no alert has been issued. (Representative Photo)

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, received 2.9mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30am on Saturday, with the majority of the rainfall recorded between 5.30am and 8.30am. Other weather stations like SPS Mayur Vihar, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 15.5mm, 3mm and 0.4mm of rain, respectively, till 8.30am.

Ghaziabad recorded 16mm of rainfall, while Noida recorded 25.5mm of rainfall, according to the IMD.

IMD classifies the rainfall range of trace to 2.4mm as very light rainfall, 2.5mm to 15.5mm as light rainfall, 15.6mm to 64.4mm as moderate rainfall and 64.5mm to 115.5mm as heavy rainfall.

The minimum temperature saw a sharp decrease on Saturday and was recorded at 25°C, two degrees below the normal. The minimum was 29.6°C the day before.

“The maximum (temperature) is expected to be around 33°C. Mostly cloudy skies will persist and light to moderate rain may be observed throughout Delhi,” said an IMD official.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stayed in the moderate category and was clocked at 103 (moderate) at 10 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.