Parts of Mumbai, Thane may see heavy rain today, cyclone alert for Odisha on Saturday

Parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar may see heavy rainfall on Wednesday due to the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast and a western disturbance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said under the influence of the systems fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Gujarat, north central Maharashtra and north Konkan region Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the IMD, parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, are very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places.

West Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh may also see Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over during December 1-2 with maximum activity on Thursday.

Cyclone alert

The IMD has also sounded an alert of a possible cyclone hitting the coastal areas of Odisha on Saturday with the Regional Meteorological Centre urging fishermen out in the sea to return by December 2 morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The is because of a low pressure area that is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and move west-northwestwards before concentrating into a depression over South east and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal.

The Odisha government has instructed the district collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality.

In West Bengal fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5. In wake of the IMD’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the possible cyclone, Odisha special relief commissioner PK Jena has asked district collectors to monitor the situation closely.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on December 2 and 3, west central and adjoining northwest BoB and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coast from December 3 to December 5,” director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON