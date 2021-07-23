Parts of NW India to receive heavy, widespread rain during next 2-3 days: IMD

There is likely to be a wet spell over parts of northwest India from July 23 to 26, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The western end of monsoon trough has moved slightly southward but still runs north of its normal position. It is likely to shift to the normal position during the next two days. Its eastern end now runs south of its normal position dipping to eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Due to shifting of the trough, widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 23 and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on July 25 and 26 over these areas. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains of northwest India during the next two days with enhanced rainfall activity thereafter and very heavy falls over Uttar Pradesh is likely on July 25 and 26.

A low pressure area is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards along the monsoon trough during the next two days. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over east and adjoining central India during July 23 - 24 with reduction thereafter.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level is running from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. It is likely to persist during the next two days. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over the west coast during the next two days with reduction thereafter.