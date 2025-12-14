Party over in Goa? Crackdown on illegal clubs ahead of New Year after deadly fire at Birch

The government of Goa has launched a sweeping crackdown on nightclubs flouting safety and licensing norms ahead of the Christmas and New Year rush, days after a deadly fire at a North Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, killed 25 people. Goa cracks down on illegal nightclubs, seals two ahead of New Year. A view of Romeo Lane on Anjuna beach during a demolition drive, following the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire that killed 25 people.(PTI)

With the coastal state preparing for its usually busiest tourist fortnight of the year, inspections by multi-department teams have already led to the sealing of some prominent nightspots, while several others face uncertainty, reported news agency PTI.

Officials said teams comprising personnel from the district administration, fire and emergency services, and police have begun inspecting nightclubs across the North Goa tourism belt in particular.

The inspections come after the fire at a nightclub in Arpora on December 6 night led to 20 staff members and five tourists losing their lives.

“We are inspecting all the nightclubs, checking their licences and permissions. Any club found to be violating the norms is sealed,” government officer Kabir Shirgaonkar, who is heading the inspection team, told PTI.

Another official said the team has the authority to seal establishments immediately if violations are found.

Two prominent clubs sealed

So far, two well-known nightclubs – Goya Club and Cafe CO2 Goa – both located in Vagator, have been sealed. Cafe CO2 Goa was situated on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Shirgaonkar said Goya Club was built on agricultural land, while Cafe CO2 Goa did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and also lacked structural stability, the report said.

In separate action, the Fire and Emergency Services Department ordered the revocation of the NOC granted to Diaz Pool Club and Bar at Anjuna in North Goa, it added.

A surprise inspection at Diaz Pool Club and Bar on Saturday found that the existing fire prevention and safety arrangements were inadequate and required upgradate, according to an order issued by Divisional Fire Officer Shripad Gawas.

Probe into Arpora nightclub fire

The enforcement drive follows developments in the investigation into the Arpora nightclub fire. Investigators said Panaji- and Delhi-based entrepreneurs Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra allegedly applied for permission to open their club, Birch, using a forged copy of a land agreement, a police official said on Friday, as reported by HT.

Investigators are expected to confront the brothers on this aspect when they receive custody, likely early next week, upon their deportation from Thailand.

Luthra brother's repatriation awaited

The Luthra brothers fled to Phuket within hours of the fire and were detained by local authorities in Thailand. Chief minister Pramod Sawant has said a joint investigation team would bring them back to India.

A civil dispute between landowners linked to the case is currently pending before a civil court in Goa.

Goa Police officials said they are hopeful of securing custody of the brothers by early next week, adding that Indian authorities remain in close contact with their Thai counterparts to ensure their repatriation at the earliest.