Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
MP: Fun gone wrong? 4 found dead in septic tank of house they visited for party

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Police discovered the four bodies after a local informed them about a foul smell emanating from the septic tank. 

Madhya Pradesh police found four dead bodies inside the septic tank of a house in Singrauli district on Saturday, suspecting it to be a case of multiple murders.

Police said that further investigation into the matter was underway. (Representative/Getty Images)
An official said that the house comes under the Bargawan police station limits, which is located 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, PTI reported.

The discovery of the bodies came after a local sounded concerns about a foul smell emanating from the septic tank, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma said.

While two of the bodies have been identified as those of one 30-year-old Suresh Prajapati, son of the house owner Hari Prasad Prajapati, and Karan Halwai, the ASP said, the other two are yet to be identified.

According to preliminary investigation, both Suresh and Karan had visited the house on January 1 for a party with their friends. Police suspect that they were murdered on the property itself, following which the bodies were dumped in the septic tank.

An official said that further investigation into the case is underway.

In a similar case of body being found inside a tanker, an incident from September 2024, Bhopal, saw the discovery of the corpse of a five-year-old girl who had been missing for two days.

ALSO READ | Indore: 3 men visit doctor for cold, cough treatment, shoot him dead

After extensive search, the girl's body was found inside in the water tank of a locked apartment at a multi-storeyed building in the city.

In the attempts to trace the girl, at least 100 policemen, as well as drones and divers, had been roped in.

Locals raised concerns as to why police questioned hundreds of people inside the apartment building but did not open the locked flat despite neighbours complaining of a strong odour from the apartment.

Police had suspected that the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered. They were also probing a black magic angle in the 5-year-old's death.

(with PTI inputs)

India News
Saturday, January 04, 2025
