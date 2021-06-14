Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as LJP leader in Lok Sabha
india news

Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as LJP leader in Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Pashupati Kumar Paras(ANI Photo)

Pashupati Nath Paras has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The decision comes after five of the six MPs of the LJP joined hands against the its chief Chirag Paswan and elected Paras in his place. The rebels have not been happy with the style of functioning of Chirag, who took over the party after his father, LJP founder and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died in 2020.

"There are 6 MPs in our party. It was the desire of 5 MPs to save our party. So, I've not broken the party, I've saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, told ANI.

More details will be added soon.

