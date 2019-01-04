‘Pass women quota bill in Lok Sabha’: Women MPs to Modi government

Cutting across party lines, women members of the Rajya Sabha said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, which has a majority in the Lok Sabha, should ensure passage through the Lower House for a Bill reserving 33% of seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women.

During a Zero Hour discussion, women MPs noted that the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010, and it is time to push the legislation in the Lower House.

Samajwadi Party (SP) member Jaya Bachchan, who initiated the discussion said,“...We are not against the Bill; we are for reservation...The Women’s Reservation Bill, in its present form, would only benefit rich and urban women. A provision of sub-reservation for Other Backward Classes and Dalit women should be added...,” she said.

Jharna Das Baidya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) pledged her party’s support to the Bill, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Vijila Sathyananth asked the government to ensure its passage in the Lok Sabha. Thota Seetharama Lakshmi of the Telugu Desam Party, Viplove Thakur of the Congress and Kanimozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also put on record their parties’ support for the Bill.

BJP member Sampatiya Uikey said her party was empowering women while others are only “talk”.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 22:20 IST