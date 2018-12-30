Passenger strips mid-air, handed over to security at Lucknow airport

Passengers travelling from Dubai to Lucknow by Air India Express flight IX-194 on Saturday were in for a shock when a male flyer stripped mid-air and started walking down the aisle nude.

The flight crew swung into action and wrapped the passenger in a blanket, sources in the airline told ANI.

“As per the direction of the captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to airlines security at Lucknow Airport where investigation is underway,” an Air India Express spokesman told ANI

According to the sources, two crew members held him and kept him seated on the flight, which had over 150 passengers on board.

The provocation for such an act by the passenger was not clear.

