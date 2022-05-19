Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh to resume from May 29

The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.
The railway minister of Bangladesh is expected to be in India during that time. (Representative image)
Published on May 19, 2022 04:38 AM IST
PTI |

Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order said.

The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022.

The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.

The railway minister of Bangladesh is expected to be in India during that time.

Topics
india bangaldesh
