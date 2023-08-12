Passengers create ruckus, lock TTE in UP-bound Suhaildev Express train's toilet. Here's why

Passengers of the Suhaildev Superfast Express train going from Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur locked the ticket collector (TTE) in the toilet on Friday, after the power supply abruptly failed in two coaches, reported news agency PTI. Minutes after the train departed from Anand Vihar Terminal, the light went off in B1 and B2 coaches.(File Image)

According to the information, minutes after the train (22420), Suhaildev Superfast Express departed from Anand Vihar Terminal, the light went off in B1 and B2 coaches and ACs also stopped working due to the power failure.

Anguished over the issue, the passengers created a ruckus about the power cut in the train and caught the TTE and locked it in the toilet. Meanwhile, Railway Police Force (RPF) along with officials assured the passengers of resolving the problem soon.

The train was stopped at Tundla station at around 1am for over two hours where a team of engineers started investigating the reason for the power cut and fixed the issue in the B1 coach. Subsequently, the power came back in B2 coach as well and the train was departed for its destination.

Earlier this week, a ticketless passenger was caught smoking surreptitiously inside a toilet on Tirupati–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express which triggered a false fire alarm and halted the train. The incident happened in coach C 13 on train no. 20702, Tirupati- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express after passing Gudur in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Adding to the string of incidents where stones were pelted a few days ago, unidentified men pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train running from Gorakhpur-Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki region.