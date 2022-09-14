Air India Express flight with 145 people catches fire in Muscat; all evacuated

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Officials said AI Express B737 (VT AXZ) operating as IX-442 from Muscat to Cochin, during taxi for the takeoff, experienced smoke and fire in engine number 2.

The Air India Express flight at the Muscat International Airport on Wednesday.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

All passengers were evacuated from a Muscat-Cochin Air India Express flight plane on slides after smoke started coming out of the plane at the Muscat International Airport on Wednesday.

“All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action,” the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Officials said AI Express B737 (VT AXZ) operating as IX-442 from Muscat to Cochin, during taxi for the takeoff, experienced smoke and fire in engine number 2. “All passengers (141+ 4 infants) have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported and they have been transported to the terminal building,” an official said.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

Air India Express is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India. This low-cost arm of Air India is headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. Air India Express has a huge market share in India and Gulf market.

Air India Express was launched as a low-cost carrier in April 2005, with the objective of providing convenient connectivity to short/medium haul international routes in the Gulf and South East Asia at affordable fares.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

