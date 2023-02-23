Home / India News / Passengers on Pawan Khera’s flight asked to deboard, to be put on another plane: Report

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Feb 23, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a Raipur-bound Indigo flight on Thursday at Delhi airport on the request of Assam police.

Passengers on the Raipur-bound Indigo flight from which Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned, have been asked to deboard the plane as well and told that they will be put on another flight, news agency PTI reported. Major ruckus followed at Delhi airport on Thursday after Khera was deboarded from the Indigo flight while he was about to fly off to Chhattisgarh capital city, along with a Congress delegation.

Visuals from Delhi airport where a ruckus followed after Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned on Thursday.(ANI)
“I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don't have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I can't go and DCP will come. I don't know why I am being stopped,” Pawan Khera told ANI on the incident.

A video showed Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal part of the delegation. Khera was deplaned on the request made to Delhi police by Assam police, news agency ANI reported. The report added that a case has been registered against Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district for which a team of Assam police has also left for Delhi to take his remand.

An official press statement from the airline said that while a passenger was deplaned on the Raipur-bound flight 6E 204, some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own. It also said the flight was delayed due to the incident, adding that the airline is following advice of the concerned authorities.

Recently, Pawan Khera was criticised for referring to Narendra Damodardas Modi as Narendra Gautamdas Modi, in a press conference attacking the government on the Gautam Adani issue.

