Gold, cash stolen on Chennai-Hyderabad train, inquiry underway: Police

Passengers onboard Chennai-bound Hyderabad Superfast Express were robbed of their gold and cash in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district in the wee hours of Monday, railway police familiar with the matter said.

Police said the robbery on the Chennai-bound Hyderabad Superfast Express happened at around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district. (HT Archives)

The incident took place at around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district. “According to a complaint lodged by the passengers, about four to five dacoits entered into sleeper coaches – S2, S4, S5, S6 and S7, woke up the passengers and looted them,” Ongole railway sub-inspector of police, A Venkateshwarlu, told HT.

He said the dacoits appeared to have conducted a recce well and got into the train well in advance when the train came to a halt at one of the previous stations.

“As the train was passing through a forest-like area, they robbed the passengers in these coaches at knifepoint. Later, they pulled the chain to stop the train and disappeared into the darkness,” Venkateshwarlu said.

As the train reached Kavali station, the passengers lodged a complaint with the local railway police. “As per their complaint, the dacoits looted gold ornaments weighing around 30 tolas [300 grams], besides a considerable amount of cash,” Venkateshwarlu said, adding that, “We have registered a case of dacoity and are investigating.”

