‘Passports issued at night’: NDRF officials on how Operation Dost came together

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered India’s disaster rescue workers who he said were among the first responders to reach Turkey, top officials of the National Defence Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday narrated how different ministries came together to ensure that the NDRF team was able to fly out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It meant that once the NDRF and the army finalised its team, officials concerned at the ministry of external affairs worked till late on February 6, the day earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, to issue a passport to everyone.

“Most members of the team did not have passports. The rescuers had to be flown immediately so MEA opened their offices and printed the passports. Separately, the Turkish embassy in Delhi also ensured visa on arrival for all the rescuers,” NDRF inspector general (IG) Narendra Bundela said at a press briefing by the NDRF on Tuesday.

India launched Operation Dost, aimed at assisting the Turkish authorities in the relief operations, and sent teams from NDRF and the Indian Army. The first team left around 3am on February 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NDRF director general (DG) Atul Karwal said the defence ministry deployed 3 C-17 Globemaster planes to send the rescuers, not just with their equipment but also vehicles.

“We did not want to burden the local administration there during the golden hours of rescue. The aircraft could accommodate all our vehicles. It was because of this decision that we had our vehicles and we were able to start work immediately”.

Karwal said there were some rescue teams from other countries that reached Turkey but couldn’t be deployed immediately for want of vehicles.

Karwal said the teams stayed in the open in tents “Our teams had their tent, ration, and fuel. We were among the first international teams to reach there,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three NDRF teams during the search and rescue operation found two minor girls – Beren (6) and Miray (8) alive – after over 84 hours and recovered 85 bodies from the debris.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Karwal also shared stories of how the NDRF team won admirers among the local population for their help.

Some tried to express their appreciation in their own unique way.

“Let me share one story. One of our officers (deputy commandant) Deepak (Talwar) recovered the bodies of a family of a man named Ahmed. Deepak is a vegetarian. Wherever Deepak went as part of his deployment duty, Ahmed went to the spot and offered Deepak vegetarian food. Be it an apple or a tomato, whatever Ahmed could manage. he brought for Deepak. A strong relationship was built between our rescuers and the locals there. They wanted us to leave our badges with them and in return, they kept something valuable belonging to them in our pockets,” the NDRF chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepak Talwar later told HT thaat he was surprised how Ahmed would succeed in tracking him down. “It amazed me that Ahmed would somehow find me at different sites and hand me the fruits. It was such a kind gesture. While returning, Turkish officials also gave us their badges to thank us. It was a touching gesture.”