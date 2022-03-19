Pastor killed by Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur: Chhattisgarh police

Maoists allegedly killed a pastor on suspicion of being a police informer, in Bastar’s Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh police said on Saturday.

The police claimed to have recovered a Maoist pamphlet from the spot and started further investigation into the killing.

“Yallam Shankar, a resident of Angampalliguda village under Maded police station of the district was allegedly killed by a group of armed Maoist cadres in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday,” said Inspector General of Police , Bastar range, Sunderaj P, in a statement on Saturday.

The IG further said that the deceased was dragged out of his house and attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the Maoists.

“Coincidentally, the deceased was a pastor in the area. In the pamphlet recovered from the spot, Maded area Committee of CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the incident and accused the deceased of being a police informer,” the IG added.

The police said that the exact reason behind the murder would be known only after thorough investigation.

