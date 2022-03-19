Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pastor killed by Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur: Chhattisgarh police
The deceased was dragged out of his house and attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the Maoists, who suspected that he might be a police informer.
A pastor was allegedly killed by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer, in Bastar’s Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh police said on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

Maoists allegedly killed a pastor on suspicion of being a police informer, in Bastar’s Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh police said on Saturday.

The police claimed to have recovered a Maoist pamphlet from the spot and started further investigation into the killing.

“Yallam Shankar, a resident of Angampalliguda village under Maded police station of the district was allegedly killed by a group of armed Maoist cadres in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday,” said Inspector General of Police , Bastar range, Sunderaj P, in a statement on Saturday.

The IG further said that the deceased was dragged out of his house and attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the Maoists.

“Coincidentally, the deceased was a pastor in the area. In the pamphlet recovered from the spot, Maded area Committee of CPI (Maoist) claimed responsibility for the incident and accused the deceased of being a police informer,” the IG added.

The police said that the exact reason behind the murder would be known only after thorough investigation.

Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

