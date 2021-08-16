Paswan’s former bungalow allotted to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is also the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha has been allotted 12 Janpath-- the bungalow that was previously occupied by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan and his family, according to officials aware of the development.

“12 Janpath has been allotted to the railway minister and LJP MP and Union minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras has been allotted 7 Tughlaq Road,” an urban housing ministry official said.

Last week, the Centre had issued an eviction notice to Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan and other occupants of the 12 Janpath bungalow asking them to vacate the accommodation that had been allotted to his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The bungalow had been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which regularly held its organisational meetings and other related events there.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, stayed at the bungalow for nearly three decades till his demise in October last year.