Patient’s birthday celebration goes wrong, 5 held on serious charges: Police

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:59 IST

At least five persons were booked after they showed up at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut to celebrate their friend’s birthday who was admitted following a surgery.

According to reports, Anuj Yadav and Monu, along with three other friends, visited the hospital on Sunday night to celebrate the their friend, Aabad’s birthday.

The youths were initially denied entry by the security guards. The ‘friends’, all in their 20s, began creating a ruckus and started misbehaving with the hospital staff after being prevented from entering the hospital premises.

However, two hours later, Anuj and Monu returned, this time armed with weapons. They overpowered the security personnel and then opened fire.

The incident has been reportedly captured in CCTV cameras installed at the hospital and an FIR has been lodged against the miscreants.

Meerut SP (Rural) Avinash Pandey said: “These youngsters started creating a ruckus giving the excuse of celebrating a patient’s birthday. When the hospital staff objected, they opened fire at a hospital staff. Although no one was injured, the glass panes in the hospital were shattered.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Ganganagar police station. The police have started an investigation and raids were being carried out to trace the accused.

One of the accused, Anuj, is said to have a past criminal record and was recently out on bail in a murder case.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 13:59 IST