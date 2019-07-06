Patna court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in defamation suit filed by Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

The Special MLA-MP court of Patna on Saturday granted bail to outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi had lodged a case with the Patna CJM court on April 18 against Gandhi for allegedly calling all those with Modi surname as thieves at an election rally.

Gandhi appeared before the court of Justice Kumar Gunjan and pleaded innocence and said that all allegations labelled against him were false. The court asked him to submit two sureties of Rs 10,000 each for regular bail.

This is Gandhi’s second appearance in a defamation case within three days in different parts of country.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome at Patna airport by state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and other Congress leaders. A large number of party supporters were carrying placards urging him to take back his resignation.

Earlier, Shambhu Prasad, a senior counsel representing Sushil Modi had said that he would oppose Gandhi’s bail plea as he had insulted all the people with the surname Modi. “I have submitted all documents and video tape of the rally where he had insulted people with Modi surname,” he said.

Following Modi’s petition, the court had sent notice to Gandhi to appear in the court and put forth his stand on the allegation against him.

On Wednesday, a local court in Ranchi also issued summons to Rahul Gandhi to appear on September 11 in a case lodged against him for his ‘all Modis are thieves’ remarks at a rally in Jharkhand capital during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 14:23 IST