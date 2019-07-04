Ranchi local court summons Rahul Gandhi for ‘Modi remark’

A local court in Ranchi on Wednesday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 11 in a case lodged against him for his ‘all Modis are thieves’ remarks at a rally in Jharkhand capital.

Responding to a complaint case, the court of judicial magistrate Vipul Kumar had earlier issued summons notice to Gandhi asking him to appear before court through his lawyer on July 3. Gandhi however didn’t appear on Wednesday leading to postponement of date for next hearing.

While criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at Ulgulaan Rally in Ranchi on March 2 this year, Gandhi had wondered why names of all thieves end with Modi. He was referring to Nirav Modi and others along with Narendra Modi.

Following Gandhi’s remark, a Ranchi-based lawyer Pramod Modi filed a case against the Congress leader in the Court of Judicial Magistrate Vipul Kumar.

The petitioner alleged that Gandhi, through his remark, had attempted to tarnish the image of entire Modi community. He also annexed newspaper clippings along with his complaint to prove his points.

The petitioner also claimed a compensation of Rs 20 crore for the ‘defamation’ caused to the Modi community.

Seeking an apology from the Congress leader, the petitioner lawyer stated that Gandhi’s comment badly hurt the sentiments of Modi community.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:14 IST