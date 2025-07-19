Patna hospital shooting: Five arrested from Bengal's New Town

At least five persons have been arrested from Kolkata's New Town in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, PTI reported, citing the police. CCTV footage shows the killers entering Chandan Mishra's room at Patna's Paras Hospital(CCTV grab/HT)

According to the police, the accused were apprehended from a housing complex in the metropolis's satellite township during a joint raid by the Patna Police and West Bengal STF in the early hours of Saturday.

Chandan Mishra, a convicted gangster who was facing a life sentence in a murder case, was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna on July 17. Preliminary investigations suggest that Mishra was killed in a gang war.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men were entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person.

Who was Chandan Mishra?



Chandan was arrested by the STF in Kolkata in 2014 and forwarded to Buxar Central Jail, from which he was shifted to Bhagalpur Central Jail.

A resident of Buxar district, Chandan faces more than 20 criminal cases, including murder, bank and jewellery shop dacoity. He was released from Beur central jail recently on a 15-day parole for treatment, which was set to end on July 18.

Chandan was facing a life sentence in a murder case of trader Rajendra Keshri in 2011. The trial court pronounced his death sentence, but on February 12, 2020, the Patna High Court converted the sentence to life imprisonment along with his associate Sheru Singh.