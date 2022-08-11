Patnaik to visit Murmu’s district as BJP plans to make most of her elevation

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will visit President Droupadi Murmu’s home district Mayurbhanj on Friday to inaugurate two irrigation projects as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to make the most of her elevation to the highest office ahead of the 2024 national and assembly polls.

The projects are expected to boost agricultural activities in the Mayurbhanj, where farming is the mainstay of local economy. Minister Basanti Hembram said they will help the farmers of Mayurbhanj diversify and grow more than one crop a year and make them economically stronger. “Naveen Patnaik has been trying hard to double farmers income and the irrigation projects are an example of it.”

Patnaik’s visit to Mayurbhanj will be his first after Murmu become the president last month. Leaders of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which backed her candidature, said it was a part of the party’s strategy to counter BJP’s plan to encash her elevation.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was in Odisha this week, emphasised the BJP made an Odia tribal woman from a modest background the president. He asked the BJP workers to distribute photos of Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to at least 10 million households in the state over the next two years. The party also plans to put up Murmu’s photos at all the village panchayats

Hembram said tribals, who account for over 58% of the Mayurbhanj’s population, were proud of Murmu but they trust Patnaik as he has been delivering since he became the chief minister 22 years back. “Be it healthcare, education, food or social security, the chief minister has taken good care of the people. That is why BJD swept the panchayat polls in the district winning 53 of the 56 zilla parishad seats in March.”

In 2019, the BJP won six of the nine assembly segments in the district and the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat. BJD functionaries said Patnaik wants to regain the lost ground ahead of the 2024 polls.

BJP leader Naba Charan Das said Murmu’s elevation has created a buzz among the tribals, who feel honoured. “The party has not formally started a campaign but I see lot of excitement among local tribals who see BJP as the true friends of tribals. Even now people are celebrating. ...Amit Shah said good days has arrived for Odisha...tribals feel their good times have arrived.”

