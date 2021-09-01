Rajdhani Express between Patna-New Delhi makes maiden run with Tejas rake. Know the smart features

The coaches of Rajdhani Express from Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal to New Delhi has been upgraded to Tejas type smart sleeper coaches, the ministry of railways announced on Wednesday. The Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express is the second Rajdhani train to have newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes. The new rake made its maiden run on Wednesday.

“A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out by Indian Railways with the introduction of newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes in Rajdhani trains,” the ministry of railways said in a release.

The bright golden-hued coaches of the Rajdhani train boasts smart features with intelligent sensor-based systems for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart sleeper coach rakes are equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) to record the data of Wheel Slide Protection (WSP), CCTV footage, toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system.

Here’s the list of additional smart features of Rajdhani’s upgraded Tejas rake:

Two LCDs inside each coach displaying vital journey related information

Six cameras fitted in each coach with day-night vision capability

Centralised automatic plug doors at all main entrances controlled by guard

Fire alarm, detection and suppression system

Emergency talkback for medical or security emergency

Improved Toilet Unit with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light, engagement display, and infant care seat

Toilet occupancy sensor to display the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Panic button in each lavatory

Two toilet annunciation sensor integration in each coach to relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Bio-vacuum toilet system for improved hygiene condition

Air suspension Bogies to improve passenger comfort

On-board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

HVAC system for thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality

Water level sensor

Exterior with textured PVC film.

Seats and berths with fire-resistant silicone foam

Roller blind on the window

Mobile charging points for each passenger

Berth reading light for each passenger

Convenient upper berth climbing arrangement