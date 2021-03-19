IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
india news

Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law

  • The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all courts in the country to desist from commenting upon the dressing, behaviour, past conduct, morals or chastity of women, or suggest any “compromise formula” while deciding cases of sexual offences, emphasising that “entrenched paternalistic and misogynistic attitudes that are regrettably reflected at times in judicial orders’’ must be forbidden.

The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat set aside a July 2020 order of the Madhya Pradesh high court asking a molestation case accused to get a rakhi tied on his wrist by the complainant as a condition for bail. The top court held that this order transformed a molester into a brother by judicial mandate and, thus, reflected adversely on the entire justice delivery system.

“This is wholly unacceptable and has the effect of diluting and eroding the offence of sexual harassment. The law does not permit or countenance such conduct, where the survivor can potentially be traumatised many times over or be led into some kind of non-voluntary acceptance or be compelled by the circumstances to accept and condone behaviour what is a serious offence,” it said.

Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order, saying the use of reasoning or language which diminishes the offence and trivialises the survivor has to be avoided under all circumstances.

“Thus, the following conduct, actions or situations are hereby deemed irrelevant, e.g. to say that the survivor had in the past consented to such or similar acts or that she behaved promiscuously, or by her acts or clothing, provoked the alleged action of the accused, that she behaved in a manner unbecoming of chaste or “Indian” women, or that she had called upon the situation by her behaviour, etc,” the bench said.

Bail conditions and orders, the court said, should avoid reflecting stereotypical or patriarchal notions about women and their place in society, besides ensuring no contact between the accused and the complainant as a condition for bail. “In other words, discussion about the dress, behaviour, or past ‘conduct’ or ‘morals’ of the prosecutrix (survivor), should not enter the verdict granting bail,” said the court, adding that judges should show extreme sensitivity in such cases and desist from expressing any stereotype. Justice Bhat listed out 12 examples of stereotypical opinions, including comments on how a “good” woman and a “good” mother should behave in society; being alone at night or wearing certain clothes makes women responsible for being attacked; a woman consuming alcohol, smoking, etc may justify unwelcome advances by men or “has asked for it”; or a suspicion around a sexually active woman in assessing consent in sexual offence cases.

The bench clarified that these instances were only illustrations of an attitude, which should never enter judicial orders or be considered relevant while making a judicial decision, and added that the idea was that the “greatest extent of sensitivity is to be displayed in the judicial approach, language and reasoning adopted by the judge”.

Underlining that judges had to play a vital role as teachers and thought leaders, the bench directed that courts should not suggest, entertain or encourage any steps towards a compromise between a complainant and the accused to get married, or any other form of settlement between them. Accepting the suggestion by attorney general KK Venugopal and by lawyer Aparna Bhat, who along with eight other women lawyers had challenged the Madhya Pradesh high court order, the apex court also ordered that a module on gender sensitisation be included as part of the foundational training of every judge. It asked the National Judicial Academy to devise, preferably within three months, necessary inputs which have to be made part of training of young judges, as well as form part of judges’ continuing education on gender sensitisation.

The bench asked the Bar Council of India to consult subject experts and circulate a paper for discussion with law faculties and colleges and universities in regard to courses that should be taught at the undergraduate level, in the LLB programme, in addition to including topics on sexual offences and gender sensitisation in the syllabus for the All-India Bar Examination.

In its 24-page judgment, the bench higlighted that violence against women in India was systematic and was usually underpinned by the persistence of patriarchal social norms and inter- and intra-gender hierarchies.

“Women are discriminated against and subordinated not only on the basis of sex, but on other grounds too, such as caste, class, ability, sexual orientation, tradition and other realities. Gender violence is most often unseen and is shrouded in a culture of silence...This silence needs to be broken. In doing so, men, perhaps more than women have a duty and role to play in averting and combating violence against women,” held the court.

It regretted that outlaw behaviours such as stalking, shades of verbal and physical assault, and harassment were categorised as minor offences. “Such ‘minor’ crimes are, regrettably not only trivialised or normalised, rather they are even romanticised and therefore, invigorated in popular lore such as cinema. These attitudes – which indulgently view the crime through prisms such as ‘boys will be boys’ and condone them – nevertheless have a lasting and pernicious effect on the survivors,” lamented the bench. The challenges Indian women face are formidable, noted the court. “They include a misogynistic society with entrenched cultural values and beliefs, bias (often sub-conscious) about the stereotypical role of women, social and political structures that are heavily male-centric.” Former additional solicitor general and senior counsel Indira Jaising told HT: “Judges of the high courts and the Supreme Court also need sensitisation. They must practice what they preach. In my opinion, a much deeper exercise of gender audit of all courts needs to be made by a committee of retired judges who have proved their commitment to gender justice.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
Anil Deshmukh denied the claim made by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis who said that CM Uddhav Thackeray recommended Vaze’s reinstatement in the police force. (HT File)
india news

Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.(REUTERS)
india news

CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:24 AM IST
  • The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also urged the Centre to leave its ego and withdraw the farm laws. (Keshav Singh/HT)
india news

Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
Writing the judgment for the bench, justice Bhat handed out a checklist for the judges on what must be avoided during judicial proceedings and could never become part of an order. (HT archive)
india news

Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST
  • The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who was also in charge of the department, moved the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to restrict proclivity to file fabricated complaints against public servants. As per the bill, false complaints will lead to punitive action, including imprisonment up to three years and fine, against the compliant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
india news

Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The one nation, one ration card system will come as a boon for migrant workers, who could not access their share of cheap foodgrains when they relocated from their native places for work in cities because the system did not allow for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Hometown residents laud Tamil Nadu CM on infra, rue lack of jobs

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Salem: Residents of Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Siluvampalayam village fondly recall the man riding his motorcycle around town, sourcing jaggery from sugarcane farmers, and selling it at a market in near-by Erode
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Number of pedallers on rise in city, but not enough space for cycling

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Bengaluru The cycling community in Bengaluru may be growing but the city has perhaps not fared well in providing cycle-centric infrastructure to its citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin may or may not bring up Menendez’s issues in his meetings in New Delhi.(MINT_PRINT)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin may or may not bring up Menendez’s issues in his meetings in New Delhi.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Austin urged to raise farmers’ stir, Russian S-400 deal on India visit

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Lloyd Austin will reach India on Friday for talks with his counterparts and other officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The result of a test submitted by a forensic team at the JJ Hospital on Wednesday confirmed the presence of diatoms in Mansukh Hiran’s body. (HT File)
The result of a test submitted by a forensic team at the JJ Hospital on Wednesday confirmed the presence of diatoms in Mansukh Hiran’s body. (HT File)
india news

Bizman Hiran’s body had injuries on head, neck, says ATS officer

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 AM IST
  • ATS is investigating the death of 48-year-old Thane-based auto spare parts dealer who is linked to an explosives-carrying car that was found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

3 states face risk of being next hot spots

By Jamie Mullick and Abhishek Jha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: With the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra already spiralling to near-record levels in recent days, three states – Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – appear to face the immediate risk of becoming the next hot spots of the disease, with a high growth rate of cases and rising positivity rates, according to an HT analysis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Don’t object to Rhea bail, disagree with some HC observations: NCB to SC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that it did not object to the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case, submitting in the Supreme Court that its objections were to certain observations made by the Bombay high court in its bail order
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Certificate to incentives, govt gives scrappage policy details

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament, explaining that the absence of a fitness certificate will mean an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15, and that the registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP