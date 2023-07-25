Watch: Madhya Pradesh patwari caught for taking bribe, swallows currency notes

The Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh's Katni caught a patwari taking a bribe of ₹5,000 on Monday. However, when Gajendra Singh realised he was trapped by the police, Singh put ₹500 current notes in his mouth and began to chew on them. A patwari is responsible for maintaining land records and collecting revenue from villages.

Patwari Gajendra Singh chewing on currency notes. (Twitter)

In a video that went viral on Monday, Singh is seen being escorted by the police to a hospital. The notes stuffed in his mouth, Singh is seen constantly chewing. Upon reaching the hospital, the police asked him to spit the notes in a bowl. But Singh swallowed them and only a shred of nine ₹500 notes were recovered by the medical staff after constant efforts.

Several news reports stated that a constable tried to open Singh's mouth to recover the notes but he bit his finger.

Singh was also sent for a medical checkup at a hospital where the staff said he was fine.

Reports claimed that Singh is a patwari in the revenue department in Bilhari Halka village in Katni and swallowed the money upon seeing Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE). Lokayukta SP Sanjay Sahu has told the media that the incident took place after Singh received ₹5,000 bribe in his office.

Chandan Singh Lodhi from MP's Barkheda had filed a complaint in Jabalpur Lokayukta alleging that Singh was asking for a bribe for demarcating his grandfather's land. Singh had asked Chandan to come to his private office to give the bribe. Chandan reportedly requested Singh to not take the bribe but Singh refused to do so.

A seven-member team of of the Lokayukta police laid a trap for Singh and as they tried to catch him, he chewed up the notes.

The Lokayukta police could recover some pieces of the notes and several other things from Singh's office, media reports said.

Singh is said to be booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

