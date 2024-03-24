 Who is Sunil Sharma, Congress's Jaipur candidate linked to X handle that targets Shashi Tharoor? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Who is Sunil Sharma, Congress's Jaipur candidate linked to X handle that targets Shashi Tharoor?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor, in a remark that apparently questioned the party's choice, said The Jaipur Dialogue is one of many X handles that attack him.

The Congress party's decision to field Sunil Sharma for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat has triggered a controversy. According to reports, Sharma is linked to The Jaipur Dialogues, an organisation that often ridicules the Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also flagged such a post on X.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joins AAP workers during their protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
"He must have undergone some sort of Pauline epiphany on the road to 24 Akbar! This is just one of several dozen tweets from his handle attacking me” Tharoor said, quoting a tweet from the Jaipur Dialogues handle which had said that “Shashi Tharoor is just Rahul Gandhi with a thesaurus he stole from a library on his way out!".

Who is Sunil Sharma?

Sunil Sharma's family has been associated with the Congress for a long time.

The Jaipur Dialogues was founded by former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit in 2016.

Several Congress workers have questioned the choice of confidence. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted a video of a reporter asking Sunil Sharma about The Jaipur Dialogue. He can be seen leaving the interview.

According to The Indian Express, Sunil Sharma said he had severed ties with the directorship of Jaipur Dialogue Forum. He said he never had anything to do with the management of the Jaipur Dialogue YouTube channel.

He admitted that he was invited to speak on various social issues on the YouTube channel.

Per the newspaper, Sunil Sharma became The Jaipur Dialogues director in September 2019.

He is a lawyer by training and has worked as a legal consultant.

Sunil Sharma's brother, late Suresh Sharma, was the Jaipur district president of the Congress and had contested assembly elections in the 1990s.

He says he has been working for the Congress since 1981.

