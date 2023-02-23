Pawan Khera arrest LIVE: SC begins hearing, Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail
Pawn Khera arrest live updates: Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from an IndiGo plane in which the Congress leaders were flying to Raipur.
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday was arrested by the Assam Police after hours of drama at the Delhi airport, after an FIR was lodged against him for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera was earlier deboarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the AICC plenary session, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.
Pawan Khera was asked to come out of the flight for some luggage issue. As he got down, he was told that the DCP was coming and he won't be able to fly. Both Delhi Police and the Assam Police reached the airport, while Congress leaders started protesting at the tarmac raising slogans against the government.
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:32 PM IST
BJP wanted to make big news, so arrested Khera: Sanjay Raut
They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides and Congress leaders were raided by ED and CBI. They’re choking the opposition parties. This is emergency, says Sanjay Raut, MP, Uddhav Thackeray Faction
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:28 PM IST
'It's a long battle': Pawan Khera after his arrest
"It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight": Pawan Khera after Assam Police arrests him
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:26 PM IST
‘We vehemently oppose this dictatorial behaviour’: Congress on Khera's arrest
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:21 PM IST
Khera will be presented before the court for transit remand: Assam police in SC
The lawyer appearing for Assam Police tells Supreme Court that Pawan Khera has been arrested and will be presented before the court for transit remand.
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:15 PM IST
Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail for Khera
Pawan Khera's lawyer Singhvi seeks protection from arrest, adding the Congress spokesperson would cooperate with investigations.
Singhvi, representing Congress leader Pawan Khera, tells Supreme Court that Khera apologised and said that it was a mistake, a slip of tongue. Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail for Khera.
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Assam police confirms Pawan Khera's arrest in SC
Assam police confirms Pawan Khera's arrest, shows the video to the bench in which Khera referred to the prime minister as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi.
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:06 PM IST
Hearing begins in SC on plea by Pawan Khera on consolidation of FIRs against him
Hearing begins in the Supreme Court on the petition related to the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera.
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Indigo issues statement on Pawan Khera deplaning row
Amid a political furore over Congress leader Pawan Khera being deplaned at Delhi airport from its Raipur-bound flight, IndiGo on Thursday said the passenger was deplaned by the police and it is following the advice of concerned authorities.
"The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the carrier said in a statement.
"A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord," it added.
The incident happened at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.
-
Feb 23, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot on Pawan Khera's arrest
-
Feb 23, 2023 02:55 PM IST
Congress president on Pawan Khera's arrest
-
Feb 23, 2023 02:53 PM IST
Has India become a banana republic: Venugopal after Pawan Khera deplaning row
Terming the arrest and deplaning of his colleague Pawan Khera from a Raipur flight condemnable, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the party's plenary session and asked if India has become a banana republic.
-
Feb 23, 2023 02:50 PM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Khera's arrest
What happened with Pawan Khera is not a new thing under BJP rule. When I wanted to go to Prayagraj, they (BJP) send officials to the airport & I was stopped from boarding the plane. BJP govt doesn’t believe in democracy. That’s how they work, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
-
Feb 23, 2023 02:49 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor on Pawan Khera's arrest
-
Feb 23, 2023 02:41 PM IST
FIRs lodged in Varanasi, Lucknow and Assam: Khera in SC
Congress leader Pawan Khera tells SC multiple FIRs have been lodged against him in Varanasi, Lucknow and Assam for remarks against PM Modi, reports PTI.
-
Feb 23, 2023 02:38 PM IST
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea related to Pawan Khera's arrest at 3pm today
Supreme Court agrees to take up at 3 pm today a plea by Pawan Khera on consolidation of FIRs against him and some protective orders following his arrest by the Assam police today.
Senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned the matter before the CJI.