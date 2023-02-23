Pawan Khera arrest LIVE: SC begins hearing, Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday was arrested by the Assam Police after hours of drama at the Delhi airport, after an FIR was lodged against him for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera was earlier deboarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the AICC plenary session, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Pawan Khera was asked to come out of the flight for some luggage issue. As he got down, he was told that the DCP was coming and he won't be able to fly. Both Delhi Police and the Assam Police reached the airport, while Congress leaders started protesting at the tarmac raising slogans against the government.