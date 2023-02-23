Home / India News / Pawan Khera arrest LIVE: SC begins hearing, Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail
Live

Pawan Khera arrest LIVE: SC begins hearing, Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Pawn Khera arrest live updates: Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from an IndiGo plane in which the Congress leaders were flying to Raipur.

Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference at AICC headquarter.
Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference at AICC headquarter.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday was arrested by the Assam Police after hours of drama at the Delhi airport, after an FIR was lodged against him for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera was earlier deboarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the AICC plenary session, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Pawan Khera was asked to come out of the flight for some luggage issue. As he got down, he was told that the DCP was coming and he won't be able to fly. Both Delhi Police and the Assam Police reached the airport, while Congress leaders started protesting at the tarmac raising slogans against the government.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    BJP wanted to make big news, so arrested Khera: Sanjay Raut

    They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides and Congress leaders were raided by ED and CBI. They’re choking the opposition parties. This is emergency, says Sanjay Raut, MP, Uddhav Thackeray Faction

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    'It's a long battle': Pawan Khera after his arrest

    "It's a long battle, I'm ready to fight": Pawan Khera after Assam Police arrests him

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:26 PM IST

    ‘We vehemently oppose this dictatorial behaviour’: Congress on Khera's arrest

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    Khera will be presented before the court for transit remand: Assam police in SC

    The lawyer appearing for Assam Police tells Supreme Court that Pawan Khera has been arrested and will be presented before the court for transit remand.

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:15 PM IST

    Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail for Khera

    Pawan Khera's lawyer Singhvi seeks protection from arrest, adding the Congress spokesperson would cooperate with investigations. 

    Singhvi, representing Congress leader Pawan Khera, tells Supreme Court that Khera apologised and said that it was a mistake, a slip of tongue. Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail for Khera.

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    Assam police confirms Pawan Khera's arrest in SC

    Assam police confirms Pawan Khera's arrest, shows the video to the bench in which Khera referred to the prime minister as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi.

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:06 PM IST

    Hearing begins in SC on plea by Pawan Khera on consolidation of FIRs against him

    Hearing begins in the Supreme Court on the petition related to the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera.

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    Indigo issues statement on Pawan Khera deplaning row

    Amid a political furore over Congress leader Pawan Khera being deplaned at Delhi airport from its Raipur-bound flight, IndiGo on Thursday said the passenger was deplaned by the police and it is following the advice of concerned authorities.

    "The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the carrier said in a statement.

    "A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord," it added.

    The incident happened at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

  • Feb 23, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    Ashok Gehlot on Pawan Khera's arrest

  • Feb 23, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    Congress president on Pawan Khera's arrest

  • Feb 23, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    Has India become a banana republic: Venugopal after Pawan Khera deplaning row

    Terming the arrest and deplaning of his colleague Pawan Khera from a Raipur flight condemnable, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the party's plenary session and asked if India has become a banana republic.

  • Feb 23, 2023 02:50 PM IST

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Khera's arrest

    What happened with Pawan Khera is not a new thing under BJP rule. When I wanted to go to Prayagraj, they (BJP) send officials to the airport & I was stopped from boarding the plane. BJP govt doesn’t believe in democracy. That’s how they work, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

  • Feb 23, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    Shashi Tharoor on Pawan Khera's arrest

  • Feb 23, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    FIRs lodged in Varanasi, Lucknow and Assam: Khera in SC

    Congress leader Pawan Khera tells SC multiple FIRs have been lodged against him in Varanasi, Lucknow and Assam for remarks against PM Modi, reports PTI. 

  • Feb 23, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    Supreme Court agrees to hear plea related to Pawan Khera's arrest at 3pm today

    Supreme Court agrees to take up at 3 pm today a plea by Pawan Khera on consolidation of FIRs against him and some protective orders following his arrest by the Assam police today.

    Senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned the matter before the CJI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pawan khera congress delhi airport + 1 more

Cong leader Pawan Khera held in Delhi airport over case filed by Assam BJP leader

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 03:31 PM IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Assam lodged a complaint against Congress leader Pawan Khera over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress leaders staged a protest at the Delhi airport after the police deplaned and detained party leader Pawan Khera on Thursday. (AICC)
ByUtpal Parashar
Close Story

‘Your bag has a wrong tag’: How Pawan Khera was taken into custody

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 03:11 PM IST

But when Khera disembarked, a Delhi Police team waiting outside told him he cannot fly out of the city, and prompted Congress leaders travelling with him to stage a sit-in on the tarmac

Congress leaders protesting on the tarmac. (PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story

Pawan Khera arrest: 'Harassment Modi style' says Congress; Tharoor asks how can…

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Pawan Khera has moved the Supreme Court seeking relief in multiple FIRs lodged against him in Assam, and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Varanasi for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by Delhi police and subsequently arrested by Assam police.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

‘India now a Hitlershahi’: Cong chief Kharge slams Modi govt on Khera's arrest

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 03:02 PM IST

The grand old party has linked Khera's arrest to his recent statement on prime minister Narendra Modi and the PM's father.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA AICC** New Delhi: Congress leaders stage a protest dharna at the IGI Airport after the party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane owing to an FIR against him, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_23_2023_000039B)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Pawan Khera arrest LIVE: SC begins hearing, Assam police opposes pre-arrest bail

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Pawn Khera arrest live updates: Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from an IndiGo plane in which the Congress leaders were flying to Raipur.

Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference at AICC headquarter.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Air India passengers stranded in Stockholm to reach Delhi on Friday

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 02:03 PM IST

An Air India spokesperson said the ferry flight to pick up the stranded passengers of flight AI 106 will leave Mumbai on Thursday at 2pm and reach Stockholm at 11pm (local time)

A photograph of the situation at the Stockholm airport after the Air India plane made an emergency landing due to a technical issue. The passengers were later shifted to a hotel (Twitter/@nikesh_jain)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Passengers on Pawan Khera’s flight asked to deboard, to be put on another plane

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a Raipur-bound Indigo flight on Thursday at Delhi airport on the request of Assam police.

Visuals from Delhi airport where a ruckus followed after Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned on Thursday.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story

Delhi drama: Cong's Pawan Khera pulled off IndiGo flight, arrested by Assam cops

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said police had no warrant or FIR. "They said everything was being done on the instruction of (Assam chief minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma. Is Himanta Biswa Sarma god?" Surjewala asked.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was taken away by the police from the tarmac of the airport after he was deboarded from a Raipur-bound IndiGo flight on Thursday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Pawan Khera says, 'don't know, they told issue with luggage but..' on IndiGo row

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Pawan Khera said he was told that there was some issue with his luggage but he was only carrying his hand baggage. Delhi Police said they received a request from the Assam Police to stop Pawan Khera from flying on Thursday.

Assam Police officials reached the airport after Pawan Khera was stopped from flying to Raipur.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Afternoon brief: EPS to remain AIADMK’s interim general secretary

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Luxury items in raid on alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell | Video

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 02:00 PM IST

As per reports, the surprise raid in his prison cell on Wednesday recovered Gucci slippers and ₹1.5 lakh in cash, among other things.

ANI added that authorities concerned will take action against the culprit who leaked the CCTV footage. (Screengrab/twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Close Story

Congress leader Pawan Khera deboarded from plane; chaos at Delhi airport tarmac

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Congress leader Pawan Khera was reportedly asked to get down from Raipur-bound IndiGo 6E204 flight. Other Congress leaders accompanying him including Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, got down and raised slogans against the BJP government at the tarmac

Delhi Police said they got a request from the Assam Police to not allow Pawan Khera to fly, ANI reported.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

SC upholds HC order allowing EPS to remain AIADMK’s interim general secretary

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 11:37 AM IST

On July 11, AIADMK’s general council named EPS the sole leader of the party and removed OPS from the joint coordinator’s post

The Supreme Court. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out