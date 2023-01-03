Home / Cities / Delhi News / AICC plenary session to be held from Feb 24

AICC plenary session to be held from Feb 24

delhi news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The plenary session, the largest and most important meeting of the party, will be attended by members of the state Congress units, the Pradesh Congress Committees and others, numbering around 4000.

The AICC’s plenary session takes key policy and tactical decisions . (HT)
The AICC’s plenary session takes key policy and tactical decisions . (HT)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

The much-awaited plenary session of the All India Congress Committee, the first under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be held from 24 to 26 February in Raipur, and discuss major issues related to politics and economics, international affairs, agriculture, social justice, youth, education, and employment, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press briefing on Monday.

After a meeting of the party’s steering committee last month, the party said the plenary would happen in Raipur in February but did not announce the dates.

The plenary session, the largest and most important meeting of the party, will be attended by members of the state Congress units, the Pradesh Congress Committees and others, numbering around 4000.

The AICC’s plenary session takes key policy and tactical decisions . A plenary session is held every three years, and the upcoming one, the 85th such, will be the last before the 2024 general election. It is also scheduled ahead of the state elections in Chattisgarh in late 2023; Chattisgarh is one of the three states where the Congress is in power (Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are the other two).

“The plenary session will give us an opportunity to take a stock of our preparations, identify key issues for the election and also come out with resolutions that will reflect the party’s broad outlook on key issues,” said a Congress functionary, who asked not to be named.

The session will also decide if the key party bodies such as the Congress Working Committee, the highest executive body of the Congress, and the Central Election Commission, the top poll body that decides on candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly polls, should be set up through elections or the age-old culture of nomination by the party president .

Either way, the session could see the formation of the new CWC. Currently, the party’s top decision making body is a transitional steering committee that was formed after new party President Mallikarjun Kharge took over.

The Congress’ Chintan Shivir was held in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in May 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out