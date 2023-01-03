AICC plenary session to be held from Feb 24

The much-awaited plenary session of the All India Congress Committee, the first under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be held from 24 to 26 February in Raipur, and discuss major issues related to politics and economics, international affairs, agriculture, social justice, youth, education, and employment, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press briefing on Monday.

After a meeting of the party’s steering committee last month, the party said the plenary would happen in Raipur in February but did not announce the dates.

The plenary session, the largest and most important meeting of the party, will be attended by members of the state Congress units, the Pradesh Congress Committees and others, numbering around 4000.

The AICC’s plenary session takes key policy and tactical decisions . A plenary session is held every three years, and the upcoming one, the 85th such, will be the last before the 2024 general election. It is also scheduled ahead of the state elections in Chattisgarh in late 2023; Chattisgarh is one of the three states where the Congress is in power (Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are the other two).

“The plenary session will give us an opportunity to take a stock of our preparations, identify key issues for the election and also come out with resolutions that will reflect the party’s broad outlook on key issues,” said a Congress functionary, who asked not to be named.

The session will also decide if the key party bodies such as the Congress Working Committee, the highest executive body of the Congress, and the Central Election Commission, the top poll body that decides on candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly polls, should be set up through elections or the age-old culture of nomination by the party president .

Either way, the session could see the formation of the new CWC. Currently, the party’s top decision making body is a transitional steering committee that was formed after new party President Mallikarjun Kharge took over.

The Congress’ Chintan Shivir was held in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in May 2022.

