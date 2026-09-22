‘Every single day, we hit a new low’: Cong questions Delhi CM over Kalkaji gangrape case

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged gang rape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, asserting what is the point of having a woman CM if women are not safe in the national capital.

Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped near Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple; One Accused Held After Brief Exchange of Fire (ANI)

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In a post on X, the Congress leader claimed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta by the end of her term will allegedly convert the city into a ninth circle of hell.

"Third rape of a minor in the National Capital in September. Another proud moment for Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta? A 17-year-old girl was raped in a public park after offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir – by three men posing as police officers. Every single day, we hit a new low. At this rate, by the end of her term, Rekha Gupta will have taken Delhi all the way down to Dante’s ninth circle of hell. What even is the point of having a woman Chief Minister if women in her city cannot even expect safety and dignity?," said Khera.

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Deep Dive What were the circumstances leading to the gang rape incident near Kalkaji Temple? The incident occurred when a 17-year-old girl and her friend visited Kalkaji Mandir for prayers and later went to Astha Kunj Park, where three men posing as police officers approached them and threatened them before committing the crime. How did the police apprehend the suspects in the Kalkaji gang rape case? The police arrested one suspect, Asif, after a brief exchange of fire during an attempted arrest. The other two suspects, Hemant and Mukesh, were apprehended shortly after, completing the capture of all three involved. What legal actions were taken following the gang rape incident in Kalkaji? A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on the victim's statement and the investigation conducted by the police.

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Delhi Police have arrested two absconding accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant and Mukesh. Their arrests come hours after police apprehended one of the accused following a brief exchange of fire, while the other two had been absconding.

According to police, the incident was reported near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi on Monday evening. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law.

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Earlier, Delhi Police had said that three men allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel. The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Also Read | Temple visit, fake cops, threats with knife and gun: Shocking details in Kalkaji gangrape case

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination and the investigation was initiated. Police also began examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

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In the initial police action, one accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire. Police subsequently launched a search operation to trace the remaining two accused. The latest arrests of Hemant and Mukesh have now led to the apprehension of all three accused named in the case.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Kalkaji Temple and Aastha Kunj Park, an area that witnesses significant public movement. (ANI)