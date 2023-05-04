Pawar wrote his resignation speech, quit because many MLAs with BJP: Saamana

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) mouthpiece Saamana, in an editorial, on Thursday delved deep into Sharad Pawar's announcement of resignation from the president post of the Nationalist Congress Party and said that he came prepared with the speech that he said announcing his exit -- which is unusual and also proves it was a decision, thought through. Read | Sharad Pawar's decision won't dent Maha Vikas Aghadi; am not against PM: Uddhav

Sharad Pawar might have taken the decision to quit with dignity, Saamana editorial observed.

After Sharad Pawar's announcement, the NCP leaders were stirred, but many of them already have one foot in the BJP ship, the editorial claimed adding that Sharad Pawar might have decided to exit the president post of the party with dignity at a time when his party is splitting like this. "Jayant Patil rightly said to Pawar that 'you are the party'. The NCP today is standing in the name of Sharad Pawar," the editorial said.

On the future of the party, the editorial deliberated that Supriya Sule has worked great as an MP and has her grasp in New Delhi. "Ajit Pawar's only aim, on the other hand, is to become the chief minister," the editorial noted.

Noting Pawar's contribution to politics and social work, the editorial noted that Pawar's decision was actually a masterstroke as he turned the table by dropping the bomb. "Pawar exposed what was going on inside the party. Pawar is the hero of all that happened. Pawar is Bhishma of Indian politics, but he showed that unlike Bhishma he will not lie down, but will steer," it said.

Sharad Pawar's announcement has triggered speculation as to what lies next for NCP. The NCP patriarch said his exit is only from the party chief post and not from politics and has been meeting people regularly. On Thursday, he met his party workers and said he will take a final decision in the next couple of days.

Speculations are Supriya Sule will be the party president while Ajit Pawar will be state president and the CM face of the party.

