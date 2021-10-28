Pegasus spyware issue is India’s internal matter, says Israel’s envoy Naor Gilon

Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon on Thursday said his country allows the sale of spyware such as Pegasus only to governments, but declined to discuss the alleged use of the programme in India on the grounds that it is an internal matter.

Gilon’s remarks came a day after the Supreme Court set up a three-member expert committee, to be supervised by a former judge, to inquire into the alleged use of Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

The top court noted that the issues raised in the matter concern “the potential chilling effect” on the right to privacy and said the state’s power to conduct surveillance in the name of national security is not absolute.

“NSO [Group] is a private Israeli company. I was dealing with it in the past. Every export of NSO or [such companies] needs an export licence of the Israeli government. We grant this export licence only [for] exporting to governments,” the envoy said in response to questions on the Pegasus issue at his first news briefing after presenting his credentials.

“This is the only main requirement that... under the requirements, they cannot sell it to non-governmental actors. What’s happening here in India is an internal thing for India and I [would] rather not go into your internal matters,” Naor Gilon said.

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the technical committee will go into issues related to the right to privacy, procedure followed for interception, and involvement of foreign agencies in conducting surveillance on Indian citizens.

It also highlighted that “in a democratic country governed by the rule of law, indiscriminate spying on individuals cannot be allowed except with sufficient statutory safeguards, by following the procedure established by law under the Constitution”.

Naor Gilon addressed other issues during the briefing, such as Israel’s views on India’s relations with Iran, the investigation into the bombing outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi earlier this year, and the formation of a new grouping by India, Israeli, the US and the UAE.

He said Israel is working in close cooperation with the Indian authorities to find the perpetrators behind the bomb blast outside the embassy in January.

While appreciating the inputs from the Indian side, he said, “We don’t know yet the identity of the perpetrators. It is an ongoing investigation. I hope we will get to them as soon as possible.”

Responding to questions on India’s relations with Iran, he said, “We are very much aware that India has its own interests when it comes to Afghanistan and Iran. They were also put forward by your side, but it’s very natural. I think that in discussions between countries, especially between friends... each country puts forward its own concerns and each country has its own interests, and then you see over time how it circles down, how it comes out...”

At the same time, he said Israel is “very clear about Iran”. He added, “Over time, we see how it plays out. But in general, [we had] a very open discussion. And as I said before, many of the evaluations on what’s happening were similar. I’m not saying the interests are always the same. Each country has its own interests and... always friends work to make it more adjustable.”

Asked if the new grouping formed by India, Israel, the US and the UAE had a military angle or was directed against Iran, the envoy said the main aim of the body is cooperation on the economy and infrastructure.

“Whether this cooperation of the four [countries] is against Iran, I don’t believe that cooperation is against, cooperation is for. Cooperation is to promote something positive, it is not to create something negative against someone else,” he said.

“We are cooperating with many countries on many issues, including now this cooperation with four [countries]... there is no military element in this cooperation.”

A virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries focused on economy, with an emphasis on infrastructure, Gilon said. Each of the four countries “has its own sensitivities” and they are interested in pursuing a constructive agenda, he said.