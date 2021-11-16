Peninsular India to get rain over next 5 days due to 2 low pressure systems

Rain spells will continue over peninsular India over the next five days under the influence of two low pressure systems, according to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There will be light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall over isolated areas in coastal and south interior Karnataka, north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and south Konkan and Goa till November 20.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low pressure area.

One of the low pressure areas currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea and is likely to become well-marked over the next 24 hours. It will continue to move towards the Indian landmass and reach the south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast on November 18, the weather department said. Another low pressure area has developed over the east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.

With the two systems leading to rough seas, fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea over the next two days.

The bulletin also states that after 24 hours, the minimum temperature will increase in Northwest India by 2 to 3 degrees C and in most parts of Madhya Pradesh by 2 to 4 degrees C. There will be an increase in the minimum temperature in Gujarat by 2 to 4 degrees C gradually over the next two to three days. And, there will be a fall in the minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees C over East India in the next two to three days.