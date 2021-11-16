Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Peninsular India to get rain over next 5 days due to 2 low pressure systems
india news

Peninsular India to get rain over next 5 days due to 2 low pressure systems

One of the low pressure areas currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea and is likely to become well-marked over the next 24 hours
One of the low pressure areas currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea and is likely to become well-marked over the next 24 hours. (AFP Photo)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 09:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Rain spells will continue over peninsular India over the next five days under the influence of two low pressure systems, according to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There will be light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall over isolated areas in coastal and south interior Karnataka, north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and south Konkan and Goa till November 20.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low pressure area.

One of the low pressure areas currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea and is likely to become well-marked over the next 24 hours. It will continue to move towards the Indian landmass and reach the south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast on November 18, the weather department said. Another low pressure area has developed over the east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.

Also Read | Explained: Delhi’s air pollution spikes year-round

With the two systems leading to rough seas, fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea over the next two days.

RELATED STORIES

The bulletin also states that after 24 hours, the minimum temperature will increase in Northwest India by 2 to 3 degrees C and in most parts of Madhya Pradesh by 2 to 4 degrees C. There will be an increase in the minimum temperature in Gujarat by 2 to 4 degrees C gradually over the next two to three days. And, there will be a fall in the minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees C over East India in the next two to three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Family of businessman killed in encounter slams police, seeks handover of body

India reports 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, a low of 287 days

All about Purvanchal Expressway PM Modi will inaugurate today

When CBI recommended 5-year tenure for its chief but govt rejected it
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP