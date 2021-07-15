Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pensioners may now get pension slip from banks through WhatsApp also

A meeting was held with the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of pension-disbursing banks last month wherein the issue of providing the breakup of the monthly pension to the pensioners was discussed, it said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The Centre has told banks they can use social media apps such as WhatsApp alongside SMS and email to send pension slips to pensioners after their account is credited, according to an official order.

It said the decision was taken in order to ensure ease of living of the pensioners.

“Banks may also use social media apps WhatsApp etc in addition to sms and email,” said the order issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

The banks were impressed upon to undertake this welfare measure as this information is required by pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief payments and DR arrears among others, the order said.

The banks welcomed the idea and expressed their willingness to provide the information, it said.

“Accordingly, all pension disbursing banks should issue pension slip to pensioners after credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through sms and email (wherever available) also,” said the recent order.

The pension slip should provide the complete detail of the monthly pension paid along with break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions etc. if any, it said.

