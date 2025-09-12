Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
People are afraid what might happen to them if India grows strong, that’s why tariffs: Bhagwat

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 02:41 pm IST

People are afraid what might happen to them if India grows strong, that’s why tariffs: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said tariffs were imposed on India out of fear of what might happen to them if the country became stronger.

“Such measures are the result of a self-centred approach,” he said without naming any country.

He was speaking at the 7th foundation day of Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur.

"People in the world are afraid of what might happen to them if India grows stronger and of what their own position will be. That’s why tariffs have been imposed on Indian goods. But we have done nothing. When you are seven seas away and there is no connection, why the fear?” he asked.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for its Russian oil purchases. India has termed the tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Bhagwat said human beings and countries will continue to face problems unless they understand their real self. “If we show compassion and overcome fear, we will have no enemies,” he said.

The RSS chief said if humans change their attitude from “me” to “us”, all issues will be resolved.

“The world today is looking for solutions, as it has been unable to find a way forward due to its incomplete vision. It is impossible for them to find the way because of their ‘only me’ approach,” he said,” he added.

Bhagwat said India is capable of finding solutions to the world’s problems and showing the way forward.

The RSS chief said India is great and that Indians must strive to be great as well. He said India is big and it wants to grow bigger.

Bhagwat said Indians embody a strong sense of belongingness and remain happy and content even in times of scarcity.

“There should be no scarcity, but if it exists, it will change when the time comes. Yet, even in hardship and sorrow, people here remain satisfied because of this spirit of belongingness,” he said.

Praising the Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual movement, he said RSS works like them to awaken inner consciousness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

