Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid massive protests by students, led by the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and various other places nationwide. He also hit out at “forces blocking education system overhaul”

(FILES) India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (AFP File)

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In his resignation letter posted on X, Pradhan explained his decision to step down from the Narendra Modi cabinet. Follow LIVE updates here.

"...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefited by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister...," the letter reads.

Dharmendra Pradhan hits out

Dharmendra Pradhan said he was taking moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the medical entrance examination while defending the government's handling of the crisis.

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{{^usCountry}} “From the very first day, I accepted responsibility and never turned away from this situation,” Pradhan wrote. He said that once irregularities were detected in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3, 2026, the Narendra Modi government immediately transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, and announced and held a fresh test. The former minister said the re-examination held on June 21 was conducted successfully through a “whole-of-government approach”, involving the Centre, state governments and district administrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From the very first day, I accepted responsibility and never turned away from this situation,” Pradhan wrote. He said that once irregularities were detected in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3, 2026, the Narendra Modi government immediately transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, and announced and held a fresh test. The former minister said the re-examination held on June 21 was conducted successfully through a “whole-of-government approach”, involving the Centre, state governments and district administrations. {{/usCountry}}

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“However, even during this period, individuals occupying responsible positions tried to create obstacles by misleading students, which caused me deep anguish,” he alleged. Pradhan did not identify any individuals or organisations, though he has attacked the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in the past few days.

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Pradhan said the events of the past 10 days had saddened him but stressed that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”. Instead, he said his decision was guided by the need to protect students and preserve national unity.

Celebrations at Jantar Mantar

Celebrations erupted on the Jantar Mantar when the news of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reached the protest site on Saturday, with CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke looking visibly relieved.

Dipke, who has led the protest demanding Pradhan’s resignation and wider education reforms following the alleged paper leaks, received a phone call about the resignation.

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“We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," Dipke told the crowd.

“This is a big win. It shows that the country is run by the constitution. This is just the beginning,” he later said.

Massive celebrations were seen at the protest site. CJP leadership congratulated the protestors, while spokesperson Saurav Das said that until they receive a written confirmation, they will remain at the protest site.

Police officials at the outer barricades of the protest site seemed quite relaxed. Taking down names and social media accounts of people at the entrance had stopped, and checks had also been reduced.